Ministry of Culture Recruitment 2020: Apply for Copy Writer, Graphic Designer and Other Posts in National Museum, New Delhi

Ministry of Culture Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Culture has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Copy Writer, Graphic Designer and Others in National Museum, New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 19 June 2020

National Museum New Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Copy Writer - 2 Posts

Graphic Designer - 2 Posts

Product Designer - 1 Post

Visitor Experience Manager - 1 Post

Web Developer - 2 Posts

National Museum New Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Copy Writer - MA/BA, Masters or Bachelors in Journalism, History, Marketing or relevant field.

Graphic Designer - Candidate must be graduate in any field from a recognised university.

Product Designer - Bachelors Degree in Design or Fine Arts.

Web Developer - Bachelors or Masters Degree in Computer Science with at least 4-5 years of experience.

National Museum New Delhi Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Copy Writer, Graphic Designer, Product Designer - Rs. 85000/-

Visitor Experience Manager, Web Developer - Rs. 75,000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for National Museum New Delhi Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit their applications to sunita.dhavale@nic.in latest by 19 June 2020.

