MP Apex Bank 2022 Exam Dates, Selection Process, How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary for 129 Cadre Officers posts

MP Apex Bank 2022 Cadre Officer: The Apex Bank MP (M.P. Rajya Sahakari Bank Maryadit) is inviting applications from eligible Indian candidates for appointment in the Cadre Officer posts on regular basis. The online registration for MP Apex Bank 2022 is open from 25th January to 25th February 2022. The MP Apex Bank 2022 vacancies include a total of 129 Cadre Officer posts of which 93 vacancies are for Cadre Officer and 36 vacancies are for Officer posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview. MP Apex Bank 2022 Written Exam date is yet to be announced. MP Apex Bank 2022 Admit Card will be available to download Around 7 days before the written exam. In this article, we have shared the MP Apex Bank 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Education Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Exam Centres, Exam Pattern, Job Profile, Salary & Allowances, and How to Apply.

MP Apex Bank 2022 Important Dates

MP Apex Bank 2022 Recruitment Events Date MP Apex Bank Online Registration Start Date 25th January 2022 MP Apex Bank Online Registration Last Date 25th February 2022 Last date for Printing Application 12th March 2022 MP Apex Bank Call Letter (Admit Card) Around 7 days before Written Exam MP Apex Bank 2022 Exam Date To be Notified MP Apex Bank 2022 Interview To Be Notified MP Apex Bank 2022 Result To Be Notified

MP Apex Bank 2022 Vacancies

For Apex Bank Officer posts

No Name of Posts Details and Number of vacant officers Posts Vacancies UR UR-EWS OBC ST SC Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female 1 Deputy General Manager (SM-I) 03 01 01 01 2 Assistant General Manager (SM-II) 04 01 01 01 01 3 Manager Finance/ Accounts (MM-I) 02 01 01 4 Manager Law (MM-I) 01 01 5 Manager IT (MM-I) 01 01 6 Deputy Manager Finance/ Accounts (MM-II) 01 01 7 Deputy Manager IT (MM-II) 01 01 8 Deputy Manager Agriculture (MM-II) 01 01 9 Deputy Manager Law (MM-II) 01 01 10 Deputy Manager Const./Maint. (MM-II) 01 01 11 Deputy Manager General (MM-II) 03 01 01 01 12 Asstt. Manager Agriculture (JM-I) 01 01 13 Asstt. Manager IT (JM-I) 01 01 14 Asstt. Manager PRO (JM-I) 01 01 15 Asstt. Manager Const./Maint. (JM-I) 01 01 16 Asstt. Manager Security (JM-I) 01 01 17 Asstt. Manager General (JM-I) 12 02 02 02 01 02 01 01 PH 01 Total 36 08 05 01 00 05 03 07 02 03 02

For Apex Bank Cadre Officer posts

No Name of Posts Details and no of vacant Posts of Cadre officers Vacancies UR UR-EWS ST SC OBC Physically Handicapped Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Un-reserved Reserved 1 Chief Executive Officer (General Manager 13 03 01 01 00 02 01 01 01 02 01 00 00 2 Manager (Accounts) 34 06 03 02 01 05 02 03 01 06 03 01 OH 01 SC HH 3 Manager (Administration) 34 06 03 02 01 05 02 03 01 06 03 01 VH 01 SC OH 4 Nodal Officer 12 03 01 01 00 01 01 01 01 02 01 00 00

MP Apex Bank 2022 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

For Apex Bank Officer posts

Sr.No. Name of Posts Essential Qualifications 1 Deputy General Manager (Senior Management-I) A First-class Post Graduation in any discipline with MBA/PGDBM/CA and minimum 7 years Banking Experience in Bank Officer Category 2 Assistant General Manager (Senior Management-II) A First-class Post Graduation in any discipline with MBA/PGDBM/CA and minimum 5 years Banking Experience in Bank Officer Category 3 Manager Finance/Accounts (Middle Management-I) CA/CFA(Financial Analyst) OR A First-class graduate/Post graduate with 2 years MBA (Finance) / PGDM(Finance) OR equivalent course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum of 03 years of working experience. 4 Manager Law (Middle Management-I) Law Graduate First Class (Integrated 5 yrs Law Course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR L.L.M. in first Class from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience in high court or other reputed institution/law firm. 5 Manager IT (Middle Management-I) A First class MCA/B.E/BTech(Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience. 6 Deputy Manager Finance/Accounts (Middle Management-II) CA/CFA(Financial Analyst) OR a First class graduate or Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 years MBA (Finance)/ PGDBM(Finance) or equivalent course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience- Candidate should have post qualification minimum 01 years of working experience 7 Deputy Manager IT (Middle Management-II) A First class BCA / B.E/ BTech. (Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) OR MCA, M.E, M.Tech.(Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) Experience- Candidate should have post qualification minimum 01 years of working experience 8 Deputy Manager Agriculture (Middle Management-II) A First-class graduate in Agriculture /Agriculture Engineering OR Master’s degree in Agriculture/Agriculture Engineering. Experience- Candidate should have post qualification minimum 01 years of working experience 9 Deputy Manager Law (Middle Management-II) Law Graduate First Class (Integrated 5 yrs Law Course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University) OR L.L.M. from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience- Candidate should have post qualification minimum 01 years of working experience 10 Deputy Manager Construction/Maintenance (Middle Management-II) A First class Bachelor's Civil/ Electrical Engineering OR Master’s degree in Civil/ Electrical Engineering Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum 01 years of working experience 11 Deputy Manager General (Middle Management-II) A First-class Graduate in Commerce/Science/IT with MBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science/IT with MBA from Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum 01 years of working experience 12 Assistant Manager Agriculture (JM-I) A Second class graduate in Agriculture /Agriculture Engineering OR Post graduate’s degree in Agriculture/Agriculture Engineering 13 Asistant Manager IT (JM-I) A Second class BCA/B.E/BTech (Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) OR MCA, M.E, M.Tech. (Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology / Electronics & Communication) 14 Asistant Manager PRO (JM-I) A Second class graduate in Journalism, Marketing / Public relation/Mass Communication from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR Postgraduate in Journalism, Marketing / Public relation/Mass Communication from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University 15 Assistant Manager Construction/Maintenance (JM-I) A Second class Bachelor degree in Civil/Electrical Engineering OR Post graduate’s degree in Civil/ Electrical Engineering. 16 Assistant Manager Security (JM-I) A Second class Bachelor in any discipline and ex-Army/Air Force/Navy/ Paramilitary/ Police/SAF/CRP/ RPF Person OR Master degree in any discipline and ex-Army/Air Force/Navy/ Paramilitary/ Police/SAF/CRP/ RPF person, who should have retired as a JCO/NCO or equivalent. 17 Asistant Manager General (JM-I) A Second class Graduate in Commerce/Science/IT /Business Administration OR Post-graduation degree in Commerce/Science/IT /Business Administration..

For Apex Bank Cadre Officer posts

Sr. No. Name of Posts Essential Qualifications 1. Chief Executive Officer (General Manager) – Cadre Officer Class-I The person to be appointed as CEO shall at least be a: Graduate with CAIIB/DBF/Diploma in Cooperative Business Management or equivalent qualification OR Chartered/Cost Accountant. OR Post Graduate in any discipline. The person shall have at least eight years of work experience at the middle/senior level in the Banking sector. Senior/middle level for the purpose shall be taken as the third level (scale/cadre) onwards [i.e., excluding the first two-level (scales/cadres) in the officer cadre], or as the highest two levels (scales/cadres) below the level of CEO. MBA/PGDCA/MCA Candidates would be given preference. 2. Manager Accounts Cadre Officer (Class-III) A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/P.G.D.B.M. (Finance) course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University OR C.A./C.F.A. (Financial Analyst) 3. Manager Administration Cadre Officer (Class-III) A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/ P.G.D.B.M. course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University 4. Nodal Officer Cadre Officer (Class-III) A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/P.G.D.B.M. course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University

Age Limit

For Apex Bank Officer posts

As on 25th February 2022

Senior Management I & II:

Age minimum 18 years, Maximum 50 years (inclusive of all age relaxation parameter of Apex Bank service rule & MP Govt. Service rule) i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 26.02.1972 and not later than 25.02.2004 (both dates inclusive)

Middle Management I & II:

Age minimum 18 years, Maximum 40 years (Not more than 45 years after obtaining age relaxation as under) i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 26.02.1982 and not later than 25.02.2004 (both dates inclusive)

For Junior Management I:

Age minimum 18 years Maximum 35 years (Not more than 45 years after obtaining age relaxation as under) i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 26.02.1987 and not later than 25.02.2004 (both date inclusive).

Relaxation in upper age limit as under compulsion (Only for Madhya Pradesh State Domicile)

Sr. Category Age relaxation 1. Female Candidates 5 years 2. Scheduled Caste/Schedules Tribe 5 years 3. Candidates already working in any Bank or Short Term 5 years Credit Cooperative Structure of Madhya Pradesh 4. Physically handicapped 5 years

For Apex Bank Cadre Officer posts

As on 25th February 2022

For Chief Executive Officer (General Manager ) Class-I

Age minimum 18 years, Maximum 50 years (inclusive of all age relaxation parameter of Apex Bank service rule & MP Govt. Service rule) i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 26.02.1972 and not later than 25.02.2004 (both dates inclusive)

Manager (Accounts) and Manager (Administration) Class- III

Age minimum 18 years Maximum 35 years (Not more than 45 years after obtaining age relaxation as under)

Nodal Officer (Cadre Officer) Class - III

Age minimum 18 years Maximum 35 years (Not more than 45 years after obtaining age relaxation as under) i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 26.02.1987 and not later than 25.02.2004 (both dates inclusive).

Relaxation in upper age limit (Only for Madhya Pradesh State Domicile)

Sr. No. Category Age relaxation 1. Female Candidates 5 years 2. Scheduled Caste/Schedules Tribe 5 years 3. Candidates already working in any Bank or Short Term 5 years Credit Cooperative Structure of Madhya Pradesh 4. Physically handicapped 5 years 5. Ex-Service Men/Homegaurd 5 years

Note:

Female candidates can also apply on Unreserved/Reserved (Male) posts as per their eligibility and social category. SC/ST and OBC candidates are eligible to apply against unreserved category posts but they will not be eligible to get benefits of age and fee relaxation. The maximum age limit specified is applicable to General Category candidates and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Category Candidates Candidates belonging to OBC Category will have to submit a certificate from competent authority that he/she is not from Creamy Layer Category. Date of issue of such certificate should not be of more than one year old when apply. All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 25.02.2022

MP Apex Bank 2022 Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview. To be eligible for being short-listed for interview, candidates have to score equal to or above the cut-off marks to be decided by the Bank for the Written Exam. Online written examination and personal interview will be of 200 and 20 marks separately. The selection of candidate will be on the basis of final merit list prepared by MPRSB on the basis of total mark obtained in online exam and interview. If more than one candidate gets equal marks selection will be on the basis of seniority in age.

Interview: Adequate number of candidates as decided by the Bank will be called for Interview based on performance in online written test. Interview will carry 20 marks. The qualifying marks in Interview will be as decided by the Bank. Candidates up to 3 times of vacant posts will qualify to appear for personal interview i.e. Top three as per standing in the Merit List against each advertised post.

Test Centres:

Sr.No. State Name of City 1 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 2 Madhya Pradesh Gwalior 3 Madhya Pradesh Indore 4 Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur 5 Madhya Pradesh Sagar 6 Madhya Pradesh Satna 7 Madhya Pradesh Ujjain

MP Apex Bank 2022 Exam Pattern

For Apex Bank Officer posts: Deputy General Manager (Senior Management-I) Assistant General Manager (Senior Management-II) Manager (Middle Management-I) Deputy Manager (Middle Management-II) and Assistant Manager (Junior Management-I)

For Apex Bank Cadre Officer posts: Chief Executive Officer (General Manager), Manager (Accounts), Manager (Administration) & Nodal Officer

S.No. Name of Test(Not in Sequence) No. of Questions Max. Marks Version Time allotted 1 Professional Knowledge 40 40 English and 30 Minutes 2 Reasoning 40 40 Hindi except 30 Minutes 3 English Language 40 40 test of 30 Minutes 4 General Awareness 40 40 English 20 Minutes Language 5 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 30 Minutes Total 200 200 140 Minutes

NOTE:

Online examination will consist of two stages i.e. online examination and personal interview. Online examination and personal interview will be of 200 and 20 marks separately. For every wrong answer, 0.25% marks shall be deducted. In the online examination, the question paper shall be of objective type multiple choice providing 5 alternates as answers. The question paper shall be both in English and Hindi.

Merit of the candidates applying will be decided on the basis of total marks obtained in the online examination and Interview. Waiting list of the candidates will be prepared up to a minimum one and up to 50 percent of the total vacant posts. Validity of such merit list will be one year from the date of publication of result. The common gradation list post wise and category wise shall be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Online examination and personal interview.

Cut-offs are applied in three stages for Senior Management-I, Senior Management-II, Middle Management I and II and Junior Management-I

i) On score in individual test of English language (30%)

ii) Professional knowledge (40%)

iii)On Total score (40%)

MP Apex Bank 2022 Salary & Allowances

For Apex Bank Officer posts

Posts PayScale Emoluments Senior Management-I (DGM) 91780-130060 Rs. 130690 Per Month Senior Management-II(AGM) 83350-119310 Rs. 120159 Per Month Middle Management-I (Manager) 77150-112430 Rs. 112412 Per Month Middle Management-II Dy.Manager) 66700-99590 Rs. 98187 Per Month Junior Management-I (Asstt.Manager) 53550-90830 Rs. 79875 Per Month

For Apex Bank Cadre Officer posts

Posts PayScale Emoluments Chief Executive Officer (General Manager) 77150-112430 Rs.110438 Per Month Manager (Accounts) 53550-- 90830 Rs.78488 Per Month Manager (Administration) 53550-90830 Rs.78488 Per Month Nodal Officer 53550-90830 Rs.78488 Per Month

MP Apex Bank 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates can apply online only from 25th January 2022 to 25th February 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted . Candidates can apply online by clicking on the link at the bottom or also go to the Apex Bank website and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.

(ii) To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

(iii) Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point "C". Candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

(iv) Once the application is filled completely, candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of

(v) After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application

Application Fee

Category of Applicant Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) General/OBC Rs 1200/- plus 18% GST extra SC/ ST/ PwBD Rs 900/- plus 18% GST extra

MP Apex Bank Officer 2022 Apply Online

MP Apex Bank Cadre Officers 2022 Apply Online

MP Apex Bank Officer 2022 Notification PDF

MP Apex Bank Cadre Officers 2022 Notification PDF