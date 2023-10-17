MP Bhoj University Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download PG Result at mpbou.edu.in

MP Bhoj University Result 2023 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University (MPBOU) declared the results of the first and final year for various PG courses like M.A, MSW, and MBA on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Bhoj University result PDF.

Bhoj University Result 2023 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University (MPBOU) has recently released the results of the first and final year for various PG courses like M.A, MSW, and MBA. MPBOU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mpbou.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the MP Bhoj University results 2023 by their roll number or name.

MPBOU Results 2023

As per the latest update, MP Bhoj Open University released the results of various semesters for PG programs. The students can check their MP Bhoj Univeristy results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- mpbou.edu.in. 

How to Download MP Bhoj Univeristy Result PDF.

Candidates can check their first and final year results for various PG courses like M.A, MSW, MBA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MPBOU result PDF 2023. 

Career Counseling

Step 1: Visit the official website- mpbou.edu.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Student Corner’

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given in there.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Download Bhoj University PG Result PDF

Check here the direct link for MP Bhoj Open University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

MA History (Final Year)

Click here

MA Economics (Final Year)

Click here

MSW (Final Year)

Click here

MA Hindi (Final Year)

Click here

MBA (Second Year)

Click here

Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University: Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University commonly know as Bhoj University is located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It was established in the year 1992 under the Madhya Pradesh University Act 1991. The University was named after the renowned Indian King, Raja Bhoj

The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

MPBOU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management.

 

Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University: Highlights

University Name

Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University or Bhoj University

Established

1992

Location

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

MPBOU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is MPBOU Result 2023 Declared for MA History final year?

Yes, MPBOU has released the results of MA History final year on its official website. The MPBOU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How to check Bhoj University MBA Second year result 2023?

The Bhoj University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Bhoj University results on this page.

