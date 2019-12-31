MP High Court Law Clerk Interview Admit Card 2019 Released @mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Law Clerk Interview Admit Card 2019 Declared: Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the Admit Card for the Interview round for the MP High Court Law Clerk cum Research Assistant exam. All such candidates who have to appear for High Court Law Clerk Research Assistant Interview round can download their Interview Call Letter from the official website of MP High Court- mphc.gov.in.

Candidates should note that they will have to provide their login credentials like Application number and Date of Birth on the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court to download their MP High Court Law Clerk cum Research Assistant 2019 Admit Card. Candidates will have to carry the e-admit card during Interview round otherwise they will not be permitted to appear in the examination.

It it noted that Madhya Pradesh High Court (MP High Court) had invited applications for the Law Clerk cum Research Assistant posts from the eligible candidates. A number of candidates having a Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any College/ School/University/Institute established by law in India have applied for these posts.

Direct Link for MP High Court Law Clerk Interview Call Letter 2019





Process to Download MP High Court Law Clerk Interview Call Letter 2019

Visit the official website. i.e. mphc.gov.in

Click on the link- Admit Card for Interview / Viva Voce for Law Clerk-Cum-Research Assistant Examination-2019-20 new displaying on the home page.

You will get a new window where you have to provide your login credentials to get your Admit Card.

You should save a copy of the Interview Call Letter for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court for latest updates regarding the MP High Court Law Clerk cum Research Assistant 2019 exam.