MP High Court Prelims Exam 2020 for District Judge (Entry Level) Postponed due to COVID-19 @mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Prelims Exam 2020: Madhya Pradesh High Court has postponed the online Preliminary Exam of MPHJS (District Judge-Entry Level) (Direct Recruitment from Bar) Exam-2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the District Judge (Entry Level) exam can check the short notification available on the official website of MP High Court- mphc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the District Judge (Entry Level) Postponed due to COVID-19. The Prelim exam was scheduled on 30.09.2020.

Notification further says," As directed, it is notified that the Online Preliminary Exam of MPHJS (District Judge-Entry Level) (Direct Recruitment from Bar) Exam-2020, rescheduled to be held on 30.09.2020, stands postponed due to outspread of COVID-19 Pandemic. Fresh date for the examination shall be notified later."

Candidates applied for the M.P. Higher Judicial Service (District Judge - Entry Level) Direct Recruitment from Bar Exam-2020 can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for MP High Court 2020 District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Exam Postponed Notice





Process to Download: MP High Court 2020 District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Exam Postponement Notice