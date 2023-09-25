MP Board 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Chemistry Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Check MP Board 11th class Chemistry syllabus 2024 with the corresponding Exam pattern and marks distribution PDF download link.

MP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest 11th class curriculum 2023-24. The syllabus and marking scheme for all subjects from all streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science is all available on the official website of MP board at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Chemistry Class 11 syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 9 chapters. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 11th Chemistry Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.

Also Check:

MPBSE Class 11 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024

Related: MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Class 11 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2023-24