MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Deputy Superintendent of Police Posts @mppsc.nic.in from 5 July

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP Radio & Computer) mppsc.nic.in. Check Details Here

Created On: Jun 24, 2021 11:12 IST
MPPSC Recruitment 2021

MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP Radio & Computer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021 from 05 July to 04 August 2021 through the official website on mppsc.nic.in.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number – 05/2021

MPPSC Important Dates

  1. Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 05 July 2021
  2. Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 04 August 2021

MPPSC  DSP Vacancy Details

  1. DSP Radio - 13 Posts
  2. DSP Computer - 2 Posts

MPPSC DSP Salary:

 56100-177500

Eligibility Criteria for MPPSC DSP Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. DSP Radio - BE / B.Tech Engineering Degree in Electronics /Telecommunication and MP Rojgar Panjiyan Registration.
  2. DSP Computer - BE / B.Tech Engineering Degree in Electronics /Telecommunication and MP Rojgar Panjiyan Registration.

MPPSC DSP Age Limit:

21 to 33 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for MPPSC DSP Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of exam at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur & Gwalior Only.

How to Apply for MPPSC Deputy Superintendent of Police Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on  www.mponline.gov.in or www.mppsc.com or www.mppsc.nic.in from 05 July to 04 August 2021.

MPPSC DSP Notification Download

 

FAQ

What is MP DSP Age Limit ?1

21 to 33 years

What is the last date for MPPSC DSP Application ?

4 August 2021

What is the starting date of MPPSC Registration for DSP Posts ?

5 July 2021
Job Summary
Notification DateJun 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 4, 2021
CityBhopal
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
