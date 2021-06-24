MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Deputy Superintendent of Police Posts @mppsc.nic.in from 5 July

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP Radio & Computer) mppsc.nic.in. Check Details Here

MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP Radio & Computer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021 from 05 July to 04 August 2021 through the official website on mppsc.nic.in.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number – 05/2021

MPPSC Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 05 July 2021 Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 04 August 2021

MPPSC DSP Vacancy Details

DSP Radio - 13 Posts DSP Computer - 2 Posts

MPPSC DSP Salary:

56100-177500

Eligibility Criteria for MPPSC DSP Posts

Educational Qualification:

DSP Radio - BE / B.Tech Engineering Degree in Electronics /Telecommunication and MP Rojgar Panjiyan Registration. DSP Computer - BE / B.Tech Engineering Degree in Electronics /Telecommunication and MP Rojgar Panjiyan Registration.

MPPSC DSP Age Limit:

21 to 33 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for MPPSC DSP Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of exam at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur & Gwalior Only.

How to Apply for MPPSC Deputy Superintendent of Police Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on www.mponline.gov.in or www.mppsc.com or www.mppsc.nic.in from 05 July to 04 August 2021.

MPPSC DSP Notification Download