MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Deputy Superintendent of Police Posts @mppsc.nic.in from 5 July

MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP Radio & Computer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPSC DSP Recruitment 2021 from 05 July to 04 August 2021 through the official website on mppsc.nic.in.
Notification Details
Advertisement Number – 05/2021
MPPSC Important Dates
- Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 05 July 2021
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 04 August 2021
MPPSC DSP Vacancy Details
- DSP Radio - 13 Posts
- DSP Computer - 2 Posts
MPPSC DSP Salary:
56100-177500
Eligibility Criteria for MPPSC DSP Posts
Educational Qualification:
- DSP Radio - BE / B.Tech Engineering Degree in Electronics /Telecommunication and MP Rojgar Panjiyan Registration.
- DSP Computer - BE / B.Tech Engineering Degree in Electronics /Telecommunication and MP Rojgar Panjiyan Registration.
MPPSC DSP Age Limit:
21 to 33 years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for MPPSC DSP Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of exam at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur & Gwalior Only.
How to Apply for MPPSC Deputy Superintendent of Police Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode on www.mponline.gov.in or www.mppsc.com or www.mppsc.nic.in from 05 July to 04 August 2021.
MPPSC DSP Notification Download