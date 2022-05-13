MPPSC Exam Admit Card 2022 To Release On May 17 for Engineering/Dental Surgeon Post@mppsc.nic.in, Check Schedule

MPPSC Exam Admit Card 2022: MPPSC Admit Card 2021 for State Engineering Service and Dental Surgeon Post will be release on 17 May 2022 on its official website. Commission has released a short notice on its official website in this regards.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the State Engineering Service 2021 and Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website-mppsc.nic.in, once it is uploaded.



According to the short notice released, MPPSC will conduct the written exam for the State Engineering Service 2021 and Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 on 22 May 2022. Commission has said that earlier candidates were demanded to extend the date of the above exam, however the exam will be held as per the scheduled of the Calendar released by Commission.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the State Engineering Service 2021 and Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 on 17 May 2022 on its official website. You can download the same after providing your login credentials through the link available on the official website. Yon can download the notice released by Commission on its official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download MPPSC Exam Admit Card 2022 Notice Check Steps