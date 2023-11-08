MPPSC PCS Prelims 2023: Last Date To Apply Today, Check Direct Link Here

MPPSC PCS Prelims 2023: If you have not applied yet for the MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 then you you can apply for the same today i.e. November 8, 2023. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

Get all the details of MPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 Recruitment here, apply online link

MPPSC PCS Prelims 2023: If you have not applied yet for the MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 then you have last chance to apply for the same today i.e. November 8, 2023. You can apply for the MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 today in online mode through the official website of MPPSC-mppsc.mp.gov.in.

It is noted that earlier Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification MPPSC State Service Examination (SSE) notification under which a total 227 vacancies including State Administrative Service Deputy District President, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Deputy Tehsildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Chief Municipal Officer and others.

Selection Process For MPPSC PCS Jobs 2023

Selection for these posts will be done under three stages process including-

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type Questions).

Mains Examination (Descriptive examination).

Interview (Personality Test).

The MPPSC Prelims exam is scheduled on 17 December 2023.

Eligibility Criteria For MPPSC PCS Exam 2023

To apply for these positions, candidates should have graduated with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

How To Apply Online MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.