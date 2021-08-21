MPPSC SSE 2020 Prelims Answer Key Released @mppsc.gov.in, Download State Service Exam Answer Key Here

MPPSC SSE 2020 Prelims Answer Key: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPPSC SSE 2020 Prelims Answer Key on its website. All those who appeared in the MPPSC SSE 2020 Recruitment Exam can now download answer keys through the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.gov.in.

MPPSC SSE 2020 Prelims Exam was held on 25 July 2021. The answer keys can be checked by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.gov.in. Click on ‘MPPSC SSE 2020 Prelims Answer Key’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. The candidates can download set wise Final Answer Key - State Service Preliminary Examination 2020and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MPPSC SSE 2020 Prelims Final Answer Key

Check MPSC Forest Service 2020 Prelims Final Answer Keys

Earlier, the candidates were allowed to raise objections till 27 July 2021. After reviewing the representations, the commission has now uploaded the MPPSC SSE 2020 Prelims Final Answer Key. The candidates can directly download MPPSC SSE 2020 Prelims Final Answer Key by clicking on the above link.

