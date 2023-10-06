MPPSC State Forest Services Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 139 Vacancies, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 on its official website. Commission is set to recruit a total of 139 vacancies for Assistant Forest Conservator and Forest ranger posts across the state. The registration process for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 recruitment drive will commence from October 18, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 2, 2023 at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The Commission will conduct the prelims exam for the State Service Recruitment 2023 on Sunday, December 17, 2023 across the state. Admit cards for the prelims round will be released by the Commission of December 8, 2023 on its official website.
To apply for MPPSC State Forest Service, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduate in Science/Engineering/Technical branch with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 2, 2023 at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. The registration process will commence from October 18, 2023.
MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total Posts-139
|Assistant Forest Conservator
|13
|Forest Ranger
|126
MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Graduated in any one of branches including Science/Engineering/Technical.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
|Post Name
|Assistant Forest Conservator /Forest Ranger
|Vacancies
|138
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Madhya Pradesh
|Opening Date for Online Application
|October 18, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 2, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|21 to 33/40 Yrs
|Official Website
|www.mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)
For Assistant Forest Conservator Posts
- Minimum 21 Years
- Maximum 49 Years
For Forest Ranger Posts
- Minimum 21 Years
- Maximum 33 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts
How To Apply for MPPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/ or www.mponline.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link MPPSC State Forest Service Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application fee to the link.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents/credentials as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.