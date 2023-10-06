MPPSC State Forest Services Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 139 Vacancies, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MPPSC State Forest Services 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the 139 Forest Ranger and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and more.

Get all the details of MPPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 on its official website. Commission is set to recruit a total of 139 vacancies for Assistant Forest Conservator and Forest ranger posts across the state. The registration process for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 recruitment drive will commence from October 18, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 2, 2023 at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the prelims exam for the State Service Recruitment 2023 on Sunday, December 17, 2023 across the state. Admit cards for the prelims round will be released by the Commission of December 8, 2023 on its official website.

To apply for MPPSC State Forest Service, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduate in Science/Engineering/Technical branch with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-139

Assistant Forest Conservator 13 Forest Ranger 126

MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduated in any one of branches including Science/Engineering/Technical.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Post Name Assistant Forest Conservator /Forest Ranger Vacancies 138 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Madhya Pradesh Opening Date for Online Application October 18, 2023 Last Date for Online Application November 2, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 21 to 33/40 Yrs Official Website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

For Assistant Forest Conservator Posts

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 49 Years

For Forest Ranger Posts

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 33 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for MPPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.