MPPSC State Forest Services Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 139 Vacancies, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MPPSC State Forest Services 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the 139 Forest Ranger and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and more.

Get all the details of MPPSC Recruitment here, apply online link
MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 on its official website. Commission is set to recruit a total of 139 vacancies for Assistant Forest Conservator and Forest ranger posts across the state. The registration process for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 recruitment drive will commence from October 18, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 2, 2023 at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the prelims exam for the State Service Recruitment 2023 on Sunday, December 17, 2023 across the state. Admit cards for the prelims round will be released by the Commission of December 8, 2023 on its official website. 

Career Counseling

To apply for MPPSC State Forest Service, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduate in Science/Engineering/Technical branch with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 2, 2023 at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. The registration process will commence from October 18, 2023.   

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-139

Assistant Forest Conservator 13
Forest Ranger 126

MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduated in any one of branches including Science/Engineering/Technical. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MPPSC Forest Service Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 
Post Name     Assistant Forest Conservator /Forest Ranger
Vacancies     138
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Madhya Pradesh
Opening Date for Online Application October 18, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  November 2, 2023 
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  21 to 33/40 Yrs
Official Website    www.mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

For Assistant Forest Conservator Posts

  • Minimum 21 Years
  • Maximum 49 Years 

For Forest Ranger Posts

  • Minimum 21 Years
  • Maximum 33 Years 

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

 
MPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for MPPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/ or www.mponline.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link MPPSC State Forest Service Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application fee to the link.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents/credentials as mentioned in the notification.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for MPPSC State Forest Service Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts on or before November 2, 2023.

What are the Jobs in MPPSC State Forest Service Recruitment 2023?

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the 139 Forest Ranger and other posts on the official website.
