MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 938 Clerk and Other Posts at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date: MPSC has invited applications from the eligible candidates to apply for the Group C services. The commission has announced a total of 938 vacancies for posts of Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector and Technical Assistant. The application process started from 07 October 2025 and will end today on 27 October 2025 (till 11:59 PM). Hurry up and register yourself before the deadline.

MPSC Group C Application Last Date

The MPSC Group C recruitment 2025 online application window opened on 7 October 2025 and the last date to apply is 27 October 2025. The application window will close at 11:59 PM today. Applicants are required to complete the entire registration process before the deadline including the payment of online application fee. Those who wish to pay the application fee through cash can do so by 29 October 2025.