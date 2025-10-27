MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 938 Clerk and Other Posts at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date: MPSC has invited applications from the eligible candidates to apply for the Group C services. The commission has announced a total of 938 vacancies for posts of Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector and Technical Assistant. The application process started from 07 October 2025 and will end today on 27 October 2025 (till 11:59 PM). Hurry up and register yourself before the deadline.
MPSC Group C Application Last Date
The MPSC Group C recruitment 2025 online application window opened on 7 October 2025 and the last date to apply is 27 October 2025. The application window will close at 11:59 PM today. Applicants are required to complete the entire registration process before the deadline including the payment of online application fee. Those who wish to pay the application fee through cash can do so by 29 October 2025.
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 Overview
The MPSC is going to recruit Clerk Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant for 938 vacant positions in the Group C services of the Maharashtra government. Check the details regarding the recruitment drive below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
MPSC Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
|
Purpose
|
Recruitment to various Group C posts (Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant etc)
|
Notification Released
|
07 October 2025
|
Application Start
|
07 October 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
27 October 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Total Vacancies
Steps to Apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:
-
Visit the official website: mpsc.gov.in
-
On the homepage, in the “Online Facilities" section, click on "Online Application System”. Then on "Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2025” section.
-
If a new user, then first register yourself on the portal and generate the login credentials.
-
Log in using your credentials and fill the application form: personal details, education, post-preference etc.
-
Upload the scanned documents like photograph, signature, etc in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee as per your category through online or offline mode.
-
Review the application carefully before final submission and save it for future reference.
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 Apply Link
Candidates who are interested can apply via the official portal of MPSC at www.mpsc.gov.in. Applicants for MPSC Group C recruitment can access the direct link provided below for the application form.
|
MPSC Group C Application Form 2025
MPSC Group C 2025 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the application fee for the MPSC Group C application form.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General
|
₹394/-
|
SC/ ST/ OBC
|
₹294/-
|
Ex-Serviceman
|
₹44/-
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation