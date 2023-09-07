MPSC State Service Result 2023 Out: Download Gazetted Civil Service Merit List at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Result 2023 Out: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary result on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination can download their result from the official website of MPSC-http://www.mpsc.gov.in.

As per the selection process, now all the qualified candidates will be able to appear in the mains exam round for the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined posts. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MPSC State Service Result 2023





The Commission has uploaded the pdf of the zone wise result for the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined State Service exam on its official website. To download the result pdf from the official website, pdf, you can follow the steps given below.

How to Download MPSC State Service Result 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) at - mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023-State Services-Announcement-Result on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the result on the home page.

Step 4: You can check the result given zone wise in accordance to your roll number.

Step 5: You are advised to download the result for future reference.

MPSC State Service Result 2023: What's Next

After the publication of Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023 State Services result, candidates qualified in the same will be able to appear for the mains exam round. According to the selection process for the State Services exam. The Commission will release the details schedule about the mains exam and others for the selection process after the prelims result declaration.

Under the recruitment drive launched by Maharashtra PSC against the Adv.No. 11/2023, a total of 681 posts are to be filled for the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023 State Services.