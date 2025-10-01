Nagaland Police Constable Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Perks & Allowances

Nagaland Police Constable Salary 2025: A Nagaland Police Constable plays a vital role in maintaining law and order in the state while enjoying a rewarding career. The Nagaland Police Constable salary offers an attractive pay package under the 7th Pay Commission, including several allowances and benefits. Candidates can look forward to job security, respect, and a stable financial future. This article provides a complete salary structure, including allowances, gross pay, deductions, and in-hand earnings for aspiring Nagaland Police Constables. Nagaland Police Constable Salary 2025 The Nagaland Police Constable Salary 2025 offers a rewarding and competitive pay structure, making it an appealing career choice for aspiring candidates. The starting basic pay for a constable is around INR 21,700 per month, which forms the foundation of the salary under the 7th Pay Commission.

Constables also receive several allowances, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA), which significantly enhance the total earnings. The cumulative amount of the basic pay and allowances results in a substantial gross salary, providing financial stability. Certain deductions, such as the Central Government Employee Group Insurance Scheme and National Pension System (NPS), apply. But the final in-hand salary remains attractive. Nagaland Police Constable Salary Structure 2025 The starting salary for a Nagaland Police Constable ranges from Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 69,100. Candidates can check the Nagaland Police Constable Salary Structure in the table below: Pay Component Amount (Rs.) Pay Band 21,700 – 69,100 Level in Pay Matrix Level 03 Basic Pay 21,700 Dearness Allowance (DA) 3,689 (17% of Basic Pay) House Rent Allowance (HRA) 5,208 Travelling Allowance (TA) 4,212 Ration Pay 3,636 Gross Salary 38,445

Nagaland Police Constable In-Hand Salary 2025 The in-hand salary of a Nagaland Police Constable ranges between Rs. 21,700 and Rs. 69,100, as per the official pay scale. Selected candidates can expect a competitive pay package in 2025. The monthly in-hand salary for a constable is around Rs. 38,445 on average, which includes all allowances and applicable deductions. This makes the Nagaland Police Constable position financially rewarding and stable. Nagaland Police Constable Perks and Allowances Nagaland Police Constables receive several allowances and perks that make this role highly attractive. The following are the salary benefits: Dearness Allowance (DA): A cost-of-living adjustment paid at 17% of the basic pay, helping constables manage inflation and daily expenses.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): Supports residential costs, calculated as 24% of the basic pay, or government-provided housing may be available.

Travel Allowance (TA): Reimburses official travel expenses, ensuring smooth movement during duties.

Medical Benefits: Constables and their families receive access to treatment at government hospitals and dispensaries.

Pension: Long-term financial security is provided through pension benefits after retirement.

Training: Regular training programs help constables perform duties efficiently and develop professional skills.

Career Growth Opportunities: Promotions and competitive exams enable constables to climb the ranks, increasing responsibility, salary, and benefits.

The Nagaland Police Constable plays a vital role in maintaining law and order in the state. The job involves a range of responsibilities, including patrolling streets, promoting and preserving public safety, investigating crimes, assisting senior officers in cases, and lodging complaints or FIRs. Constables are essential for ensuring a secure environment for the public.

A Nagaland Police Constable has a clear career progression path. With dedication, service experience, and a clean record, constables can rise through the ranks. Promotions are usually merit-based and consider performance, training, education, and achievements.