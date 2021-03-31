NAPS IOCL WR DEO Recruitment 2021: 10 Vacancies Notified, 10th pass can apply

NAPS IOCL WR DEO Recruitment 2021: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme & Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator V 2.0. Interested candidates holding the 10th pass qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before tentatively 10 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 April (Tentative)

NAPS IOCL WR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator V 2.0 - 9 Posts

NAPS IOCL WR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 10th pass qualification are eligible to apply.

NAPS IOCL WR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- The candidates can refer to the notification for more details such as educational qualification, age limit and other details.

NAPS IOCL WR Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 6,000.00 – Rs.9, 500.00/- per month.

Download NAPS IOCL WR DEO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NAPS IOCL WR Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided link.

