Naval Dockyard Recruitment 2021 for 275 Apprentice Posts, Apply @apprenticeshipindia.org

Naval Dockyard Recruitment 2021: Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam, Indian Navy inviting applications from ITI Qualified Indian National Candidates for Apprenticeship Training in the various designated trades for a period of One Year (2022- 23 Batch). Eligible candidate are required to register on to apprenticeshipindia.org on or before 05 December 2021 and send the hard copy of application lastet by 14 December 2021.

Around 275 vacancies are available at Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam. Shortlisted candidates shall be called for written exam on 27 January 2022. Those who qualify in the exam will appear for interview followed by medical exam.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment Notification Download

Naval Dockyard Recruitment Registration

Important Dates:

Last Date for Online Registration: 05 December 2021

Last Date Receipt of Applications (Offline): 14 December 2021

Date for Written examination for all trades at DAS (Vzg): 27 January 2022 AM

Declaration of written exam results at DAS (Vzg): 29 January 2022

Date for Interview: 31 January to 03 February 2022

Date of Medical Exam: 07 to 15 February 2022

Commencement of Training: 01 April 2022

Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Electrician – 22 Posts

Electronics Mechanic c & Mechanic (Radio & T.V.) -36 Posts

Fitter- 35 Posts

Instrument Mechanic-15 Posts

Machinist-12 Posts

Painter (General) - 10 Posts

R & A/C Mechanic- 19 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) - 16 Posts

Carpenter- 27 Posts

Foundryman- 07 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel)- 20 Posts

Sheet Metal Worker- 34 Posts

Pipe Fitter- 22 Posts

Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SSC/Matric/Std X with minimum of 50% (aggregate)

ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in relevant trades with a minimum 65% (aggregate).

Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam Recruitment 2019 Age Limit

General/OBC – The born date of the candidate must be between 01 Apr 2001 to 01 Apr 2008 (both dates are inclusive)

SC/ST - The born date of the candidate must be between 01 Apr 1996 to 01 Apr 2008 (both dates are inclusive)

Son/Daughter of Naval Civilian/Defence Employee - Additional age relaxation of two years subjected to approval of IHQ / MoD (Navy)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Registration Link

Official Website

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for

Candidates can apply by following process

Log on to www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Web portal. Then Home page of the web site would open.

Click on Register module in the home page. Then Drop down menu with various options will appear. Click on Candidate in the drop down menu.

A page titled Candidate Registration would open. The candidate is required to fill-up his personal details, contact details, in the form and then submit the application by clicking the submit option.

Post submission of application a system generated auto mail would be sent to the e-mail ID for profile activation. Candidates have to activate their profile.

Go back to Home page of www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Click on login in the home page. To open profile, candidates have to enter his registered g-mail ID and password.

Post login candidates have to enter or edit their personal details, enter educational details, trade preference and validate Aadhar number.

Post completion of registration Process, open candidate profile, Download and take a print out from the web portal for forwarding the same to DAS (Vzg)

Take the printout of Hall ticket format placed at part - II

Two original hall tickets with two recent passport colour photographs pasted at earmarked box are required to be enclosed along with Apprentice Profile.

Application should forwarded “The Officer-in-Charge (for Apprenticeship), Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, VM Naval Base S.O., P.O., Visakhapatnam - 530 014, Andhra Pradesh” by Post so as to reach at DAS(V)”latest by 14 Dec 2021.