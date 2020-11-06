NCERT Class 9 Hindi Kritika Book PDF (for 2020-2021)

NCERT Hindi Book - Kritika for CBSE Class 9 is available here for free PDF download. You will get here the latest edition of the textbook that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic year 2020-2021. This book is extremely useful for the preparation of the school tests and the annual CBSE examination. Chapter-wise links to download the NCERT Class 9 Hindi Kritika Book are mentioned below.

NCERT Class 9 Hindi Kritika Book - Download in Chapter-Wise PDF:

About the NCERT Cass 9 Hindi Kritika Textbbok

Class 9 Kritika NCERT Book is prescribed for the students who have opted for Hindi Course B. This book is a supplementary reader that is composed of five prose. The chapters in this book include interesting storylines penned down by some of the great authors of Hindi literature. These stories have been put together in way to provide students with more knowledge about the Hindi language and literature by presenting many useful insights of the language. This, further, helps to increase students' interest in the Hindi language and literature. At the same time, the NCERT Class 9 Kritika book aims at inculcating the reading habits among students.

The NCERT Class 9 Hindi Kritika Book will definitely help students in strengthening the concepts of the language and secure good marks in their Hindi exam.

Other NCERT Books and Solutions for CBSE Class 9 can be accessed from the following links:

Class 9 Maths NCERT Book - Class 9 Maths NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Science NCERT Book - Class 9 Science NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Social Science NCERT Book - Class 9 Social Science NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English NCERT Book - Class 9 English NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems

Class 9 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems

Also Check:

CBSE Class 9 Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Annual Exam 2021