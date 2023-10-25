NCERT To Rename India To Bharat In New Books: Check Details, Download Latest Textbooks Here

A proposal by the NCERT panel to Rename India to Bharat in the next set of books has been accepted unanimously by its members. Check details and download the latest NCERT Books here.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT's new books will now have 'Bharat' written in place of India, confirms C.I. Issac, the NCERT panel chairman and a retired professor, as the proposal has been accepted unanimously by the panel members. According to C.I. Issac, the name change will be effective in the next set of books which may be reprinted in the 2024-25 session. This change will be implemented in the school textbooks, from primary to high school level.

The suggestion of the NCERT group was made in the midst of intense speculation on whether the country would be renamed Bharat. The buzz began earlier this year after the Centre sent G20 dinner invites hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the name of "President of Bharat", instead of "President of India".

The new textbooks will be introduced in schools across India from the academic year 2024-25.

NCERT panel recommends introduction of Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in curriculum for all subjects: Committee chairman C I Issac — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 25, 2023

Significance of Renaming India to Bharat

The name change suggestion was proposed to promote cultural nationalism and instil a sense of pride in the country's ancient heritage. "Bharat" is considered to be more inclusive and representative of the country's diverse culture and history.

Renaming India to Bharat is a significant development, as NCERT textbooks are used by millions of students across the country. Replacing India with Bharat is likely to have a major impact on how students learn about their country's history and culture. Moreover, the name change is a necessary step towards decolonizing the education system and promoting cultural nationalism.

