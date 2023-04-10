NEET UG 2023: Application Correction Window Close Today, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023 application correction window to close today. Candidates who have applied for the exams and wish to make changes in the application can visit the official website to make the necessary changes.

NEET UG 2023 Application Correction: The NEET UG 2023 application correction window closes today - April 10, 2023. According to the official notification, the application correction process for NEET UG began on April 8, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the medical entrance exam can visit the official website to make necessary changes in the filled applications.

Through the NEET 2023 application correction, students can rectify the mistakes made when filling out the application form. The fields where students can make the necessary changes is available on the official website. Candidates when making the changes must remember to save the changes and review the same before submitting the corrected application.

The NEET UG 2023 application correction window is available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the application correction process through the link available here.

NEET UG 2023 Application Direct link - Click Here

NEET UG 2023 Application Correction Official Notification - Click Here

NEET UG 2023 Application Correction

NEET UG 2023 exams will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates who have submitted the applications and want to make changes can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the application correction window

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Click on the application link and make all necessary changes

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

NEET UG 2023 Application Correction - Fields that can be Edited

The following fields can be corrected when making changes in the application form.

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Category

Subcategory

10th, 12th details

Date of birth

Gender

Exam city and medium

