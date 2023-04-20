NEET UG 2023: NTA Releases Clarification Notice Regarding Medium of Question Paper, Check Details Here

NTA has issued a clarification notice regarding the medium of the NEET UG question paper. As per the schedule, NEET will be conducted on May 7 from 2 to 5:20 pm. The advance exam intimation slip and admit card is still awaited. Check notice here

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice clarifying the medium of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 exam. It has been stated in the notice that, the candidates who have opted for the English language will be provided question booklet only in English while those who have opted for Hindi or regional languages will be provided with a bilingual test booklet with one language being English.

The notice has been released at: neet.nta.nic.in. As per media reports, over 20.87 lakh registrations have been recorded for NEET-UG this year. The medical entrance exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. As per the update by NTA, the NEET UG 2023 admit card is expected to be issued at least 15 days prior to the exam. However, no official date or time has been released regarding that.

NTA Clarification on Medium of NEET UG Question Paper 2023

As per the notice released, the question booklet will have English and Hindi paper in white colour and the regional language in yellow colour whereas Urdu will be available in green colour. Candidates opting for English will be provided with the question paper in English only.

Those opting for Hindi will be given a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi. Further, those opting for regional languages would also be provided with a bilingual test booklet in selected regional languages and English. The option of regional languages will be given as per the following table:

Medium of NEET Question Paper Exam Centre English All examination centres English and Hindi All Examination Centres in India English and Assamese Examination Centres in Assam English and Bengali Examination Centres in West Bengal, Tripura, and Andaman & Nicobar Island English and Gujarati Examination Centres in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli English and Kannada Examination Centres in Karnataka English and Malayalam Examination Centres in Kerala and Lakshadweep English and Marathi Examination Centres in Maharashtra English and Odia Examination Centres in Odisha English and Punjabi Examination Centres in Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi/New Delhi (including Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Meerut, Noida/Greater Noida) English and Tamil Examination Centres in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands English and Telugu Examination Centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana English and Urdu All Examination Centres in India

NEET UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2023

It is expected that NTA will issue the advance exam city intimation slip soon online at neet.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates can download their NEET UG exam city intimation slip by using the required credentials - application number and password/date of birth. The advance intimation slip will have details about the allotted city. In case, candidates are not able to download it or facing any other issue, they can contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

