NEET UG Registration 2023 Window To Reopen Tomorrow, Applicants’ Request to NTA Considered

NEET UG 2023: NTA will start the registration process again for candidates who could not complete their NEET application form due to various unavoidable reasons. They can register online from April 11 to 13 at neet.nta.nic.in. Check notice here

NEET UG Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reopen the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 registration window. NTA stated in an official notification - “In view of supporting the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2023.” As per the released date, the registration window will be available from April 11 to 13 till 11:30 pm. Candidates can fill the application form online at neet.nta.nic.in.

Based on past trends, it was expected that the application deadline can be extended. After receiving representations from candidates to open the registration window again as they could not complete their forms due to unavoidable reasons, NTA announced to reopen the window. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. This year, NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7.

NEET UG 2023 Dates

As NTA has decided to restart the NEET UG registration process, candidates can check the extended date and time for completing the application form. Check the table below for complete details:

Events Dates Reopening of NEET UG registration window April 11, 2023 Last date to apply for NEET UG April 13, 2023, by 11.30 PM Last date for payment of fees April 13, 2023, by 11.59 PM

Many Applicants Urged NTA to Reopen NEET UG Registration 2023 Window

As per media reports, over 200 aspirants urged the NTA to reopen the registration window for the NEET UG 2023 for a period of two-three days. In a letter to NTA, they stated reasons like payment failures, errors in uploading documents, and server down issues for not being able to fill NEET application form and hence, the demand for reopening. Based on the following representations, NTA decided to re-open the registration window again.

This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their NEET 2023 registration earlier as well as for those who want to apply as fresh candidates. Since this is a one-time opportunity, therefore they have to fill in their particulars very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided in future.

How To Apply for NEET UG 2023?

Candidates are advised to fill up the form carefully as no further extension will be provided. They can go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - registration for NEET UG 2023.

Step 3: On the next page select - new registration.

Step 4: Complete the registration, login and fill the application form.

Step 5: After filling up the form, upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay application fee and submit the online form.

