NHB recruitment 2023 for 40 Project Finance Officer posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

NHB recruitment 2023 for Project Finance Officer posts : The National Housing Bank has announced the recruitment in its latest notification. All the relevant information regarding the NHB recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

NHB recruitment 2023: The National Housing Bank is currently looking to hire eligible candidates for the positions of Senior Project Finance Officer and Project Finance Officer. Interested individuals who meet the necessary criteria can apply for the job online via the official website, nhb.org.in, before the deadline of May 13, 2023.

The objective of the recruitment drive is to fill 40 vacancies, which are split equally between the two positions. The Senior Project Finance Officer position has 20 openings, while the Project Finance Officer position has 20 openings as well.

NHB recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply online for these positions from the official website. The candidates need to enter their registration Id and Password in order to apply for SPFO and PFO posts. They must go through all the details mentioned in the notification carefully to avoid any errors in the form filling.

To apply for these positions, candidates must download the application form from the official website and send the completed form along with the required documents via courier or registered post to the Head Administration.

NHB recruitment 2023: Overview

The NHB has invited applications for the NHB recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

NHB recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Housing Bank Posts Name Project Finance Officer posts Mode of Application Offline Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 13, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

NHB recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the NHB recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the NHB recruitment 2023.

NHB recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the NHB recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: NHB recruitment 2023 Notification

NHB recruitment 2023 Qualification

The NHB recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

NHB recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 35 to 59 years can apply for PFO posts while candidates aged between 40 to 59 years can apply for SPFO posts. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

NHB recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Qualifications for Senior Project Finance Officer:

Candidates must have at least 15 years of work experience in SCBs/Financial Institutions

Of this, candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance

The candidate's most recent position should be at SMG Scale V or above in PSBs/Grade D or above in Financial Institutions

The last drawn gross salary of the candidate should be equivalent to SMG Scale - V of IBA scale.

Qualifications for Project Finance Officer:

Candidates must have at least 10 years of work experience in SCBs/Financial Institutions

Of this, candidates must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance

The candidate's most recent position should be at MMG Scale III or above in PSBs/Grade B or above in Financial Institutions

The last drawn gross salary of the candidate should be equivalent to MMG Scale - III of IBA scale.

NHB recruitment 2023 Vacancy

NHB recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 40 job openings for positions of Project Finance Officer posts. Here's an overview of the NHB recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Vacancy Senior Project Finance Officer 20 Project Finance Officer 20

NHB recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on May 13, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, NHB.hp.gov.in.

How to apply for NHB recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the NHB recruitment 2023 for Project Finance Officer posts once the application process begins

Go to the website ibps.in, which belongs to the IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection). Find the link that says "apply" for the NHB SPFO/PFO (National Housing Bank Specialist Officer/Professional Officer) job openings. Create an account and apply for the specific position you are interested in. Upload any necessary documents, pay the required fee, and submit your application.

NHB recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

NHB recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.