NID MP Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Administrative Officer, Account Officer and others@nidmp.ac.in, Download PDF

National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification: National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for the Deputy Registrar, Administrative Officer, Account Officer and others in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Interested and eligible applicants can apply for National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 2021 on or before 30 September 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the official notification can apply for National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Job 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for NID MP Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

NIDMP/Rectt./Admin/2021/01 dated 23.08.2021

Important Date NID MP Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2021



Vacancy Details NID MP Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Deputy Registrar-01

Administrative Officer-01

Senior Accounts Officer-01

Head Security Services-01

Senior Assistant Librarian-01

Senior Superintendent (Accounts)-01

Assistant Administrative Officer-02

Superintendent-02

Senior Assistant (Admin/Studio)-02

Assistant (Accounts/Admini/Library)-05

Lady Warden-01

Eligibility Criteria NID MP Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Deputy Registrar-i) Graduate Degree in any discipline of a recognized institute or University. Working Knowledge in computer.

ii) A Minimum of 10 years of relevant experience in a Government/ Educational/Research Institution. Thecandidate will be expected to have some familiarity with Academic and administrative activities and working procedure in higher educational institutions preferably in design/fashion technology or similar institution.

Administrative Officer-Graduate Degree in any discipline of a recognized institute or University. Knowledge in computer.

Senior Accounts Officer-(i) Master’s degree in Commerce/Financial Management from recognized University/Institution/C.A or equivalent.

(ii) A minimum of 5 year relevant experience in Govt./Educational/ Research Institution, Finance and Account knowledge of Central Government/U.T. Rules

Head Security Services-Graduate Degree from a recognized University

Senior Assistant Librarian-i) Degree in Library Science/ Information Science from a recognized University

ii) Experience in Library Automation and Administration

Senior Superintendent (Accounts)-(i) Master’s degree in Commerce/Financial Management from recognized University/Institution/C.A or equivalent.

(ii) Working Knowledge in computer

Assistant Administrative Officer-(i) Graduate Degree or equivalent from a recognized University.

(ii) Working knowledge in computer

Superintendent-(i) Graduate Degree or equivalent from a recognized University.

(ii) Working knowledge in computer

Senior Assisstant (Admin/Studio)-(i) Graduate Degree or equivalent from a recognized University.

(ii) Working knowledge in computer

Assistant (Accounts/Admin/Library)-(i) Graduate Degree or equivalent from a recognizedUniversity.

(ii) Working knowledge in computer

Lady Warden-(i) Graduate Degree or equivalent from a recognized University.

(ii) Computer Knowledge

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NID MP Recruitment Job 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply NID MP Recruitment Job 2021 Notification:

Candidates are required to apply online only on the online recruitment portal of the Institute website: www.nidmp.ac.in on or before 30 September 2021 upto 5:30 p.m.