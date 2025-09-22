NIOS Datesheet 2025: Check Class 10th and 12th October, November Exam Dates, Download PDF

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the timetable for the October-November 2025 public examinations for Classes 10 and 12. These examinations mark the beginning of the academic board exam season for lakhs of students both in India and abroad.
Theory examinations are scheduled to run from October 14, 2025, to November 18, 2025. Exams will be held at designated centers across India and at overseas centers for international candidates. The board has confirmed that no changes to the schedule will be allowed once the dates are announced.
Admit cards to be released before exams
The board has clarified that admit cards or hall tickets will be issued shortly before the commencement of the examinations. Registered candidates will be required to download their hall tickets from the NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
NIOS 10th Date Sheet October 2025
Here’s a table outlining the NIOS Class 10th Date Sheet for the October 2025 examinations:
|
Date
|
Subject(s)
|
October 14, 2025
|
Sanskrit Sahitya (248), Entrepreneurship (249)
|
October 15, 2025
|
Bhartiya Darshan
|
October 16, 2025
|
Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Odia, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi
|
October 17, 2025
|
Psychology
|
October 24, 2025
|
Employability Skills (250)
|
October 25, 2025
|
Data Entry Operations (Th) (229)
|
October 29, 2025
|
Mathematics
|
October 30, 2025
|
Social Science
|
October 31, 2025
|
Business Studies (215)
|
November 3, 2025
|
Social Science (213)
|
November 4, 2025
|
Economics (214)
Veda Adhyayan
|
November 6, 2025
|
Painting
|
November 7, 2025
|
Science & Technology
|
November 8, 2025
|
Folk art
|
November 10, 2025
|
Urdu, Sanskrit (209), Indian Sign Language (230)
Bodh Darshan (241
|
November 11, 2025
|
English
|
November 12, 2025
|
Bakery and Confectionery, Cutting and Tailoring, Dress Making, Certificate in Desktop Publishing,
Certificate in Yog, Certificate in Basic Computing (theory), Beauty Culture and Hair Care, Hair Care and Styling
|
November 13, 2025
|
Home science
|
November 14, 2025
|
Hindustani Sangeet (242)
Natyakala (285)
|
November 17, 2025
|
Indian Culture and Heritage (223)
Carnatic Sangeet (243)
|
November 18, 2025
|
Accountancy (224)
Sanskrit Vyakaran (246)
NIOS 12th Date Sheet 2025 October
|
Date
|
Subject(s)
|
October 14, 2025
|
Early Childhood Care and Education
|
October 15, 2025
|
Psychology (328), Sanskrit Vyakaran
|
October 16, 2025
|
Geography
|
October 17, 2025
|
Sanskrit (309)
|
October 24, 2025
|
Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Odiya, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi
|
October 25, 2025
|
Gender studies
|
October 29, 2025
|
Chemistry, Political Science (317)
|
October 30, 2025
|
Home science
|
October 31, 2025
|
English
|
November 3, 2025
|
Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Tourism
|
November 4, 2025
|
Hindi (301)
Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship
|
November 6, 2025
|
Physics, History, Library and Information Science, Environmental Science
|
November 7, 2025
|
Data Entry Operations
|
November 8, 2025
|
-
|
November 12, 2025
|
Biology (314), Accountancy, Introduction to Law (338), Military History (375)
|
November 11, 2025
|
Mathematics (311)
Veda Adhyayan
|
November 12, 2025
|
Painting
|
November 13, 2025
|
Business Studies (319)
|
November 14, 2025
|
Urdu (306)
Bharatiya Darshan (347)
Natyakala (385)
|
November 17, 2025
|
Economics (318)
Bodh Darshan
|
November 18, 2025
|
House Keeping (356), Catering Management, Food Processing (358), Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363)
To download the NIOS Class 10th and 12th date sheet for 2025, visit the official website nios.ac.in. Look for the "Examination/Date Sheet" section and select the link for the Class 10 & 12 Theory Exam Date Sheet 2025 to view and save the PDF.
NIOS Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2025, Download PDF
NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2025: Steps to download
Download and save the file for referenceTo download the NIOS Class 10th and 12th date sheet 2025, candidates should follow these steps on the official website:
-
Go to nios.ac.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the "Examination/Date Sheet" section.
-
Select the "Class 10 & 12 Theory Exam Date Sheet 2025" link.
-
The timetable will display as a PDF.
-
Download and save the file for future reference.
Practical exams concluded in September
Earlier, NIOS had conducted the practical examinations for both secondary and senior secondary students between September 12 and September 27, 2025. Students who have paid the prescribed examination fees are eligible to appear for the upcoming theory papers.
