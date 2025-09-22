NIOS Datesheet 2025: Check Class 10th and 12th October, November Exam Dates, Download PDF

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the timetable for the October-November 2025 public examinations for Classes 10 and 12. These examinations mark the beginning of the academic board exam season for lakhs of students both in India and abroad.

Theory examinations are scheduled to run from October 14, 2025, to November 18, 2025. Exams will be held at designated centers across India and at overseas centers for international candidates. The board has confirmed that no changes to the schedule will be allowed once the dates are announced.

Admit cards to be released before exams

The board has clarified that admit cards or hall tickets will be issued shortly before the commencement of the examinations. Registered candidates will be required to download their hall tickets from the NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in.