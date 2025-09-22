IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
NIOS Datesheet 2025: Check Class 10th and 12th October, November Exam Dates, Download PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 22, 2025, 16:25 IST

The NIOS has released the date sheet for the October-November 2025 Class 10th and 12th public examinations. Theory exams will take place from October 14 to November 18, 2025, at designated centers in India and abroad. Admit cards will be available on the NIOS student portal, and practical exams were held in September.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the timetable for the October-November 2025 public examinations for Classes 10 and 12. These examinations mark the beginning of the academic board exam season for lakhs of students both in India and abroad.

Theory examinations are scheduled to run from October 14, 2025, to November 18, 2025. Exams will be held at designated centers across India and at overseas centers for international candidates. The board has confirmed that no changes to the schedule will be allowed once the dates are announced.

Admit cards to be released before exams

The board has clarified that admit cards or hall tickets will be issued shortly before the commencement of the examinations. Registered candidates will be required to download their hall tickets from the NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th Date Sheet October 2025

Here’s a table outlining the NIOS Class 10th Date Sheet for the October 2025 examinations:

Date

Subject(s)

October 14, 2025

Sanskrit Sahitya (248), Entrepreneurship (249)

October 15, 2025

Bhartiya Darshan

October 16, 2025

Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Odia, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi

October 17, 2025

Psychology

October 24, 2025

Employability Skills (250)

October 25, 2025

Data Entry Operations (Th) (229)

October 29, 2025

Mathematics

October 30, 2025

Social Science

October 31, 2025

Business Studies (215)

November 3, 2025

Social Science (213)

November 4, 2025

Economics (214)

Veda Adhyayan 

November 6, 2025

Painting

November 7, 2025

Science & Technology

November 8, 2025

Folk art

November 10, 2025

Urdu, Sanskrit (209), Indian Sign Language (230)

Bodh Darshan (241

November 11, 2025

English

November 12, 2025

Bakery and Confectionery, Cutting and Tailoring, Dress Making, Certificate in Desktop Publishing,

Certificate in Yog, Certificate in Basic Computing (theory), Beauty Culture and Hair Care, Hair Care and Styling

November 13, 2025

Home science

November 14, 2025

Hindustani Sangeet (242)

Natyakala (285)

November 17, 2025

Indian Culture and Heritage (223)

Carnatic Sangeet (243)

November 18, 2025

Accountancy (224)

Sanskrit Vyakaran (246)

NIOS 12th Date Sheet 2025 October

Date

Subject(s)

October 14, 2025

Early Childhood Care and Education

October 15, 2025

Psychology (328), Sanskrit Vyakaran

October 16, 2025

Geography

October 17, 2025

Sanskrit (309)

October 24, 2025

Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Odiya, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi

October 25, 2025

Gender studies

October 29, 2025

Chemistry, Political Science (317)
Mass communication (335)
Military Studies (374

October 30, 2025

Home science

October 31, 2025

English

November 3, 2025

Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Tourism

November 4, 2025

Hindi (301)

Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship 

November 6, 2025

Physics, History, Library and Information Science, Environmental Science

November 7, 2025

Data Entry Operations

November 8, 2025

-

November 12, 2025

Biology (314), Accountancy, Introduction to Law (338), Military History (375)

November 11, 2025

Mathematics (311)

Veda Adhyayan

November 12, 2025

Painting

November 13, 2025

Business Studies (319)
Sanskrit Sahitya 

November 14, 2025

Urdu (306)

Bharatiya Darshan (347)

Natyakala (385)

November 17, 2025

Economics (318)

Bodh Darshan 

November 18, 2025

House Keeping (356), Catering Management, Food Processing (358), Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363)
Web Designing & Development (Th.) (622), Computer and Office Applications (631), Data Entry Operations (632), Web Development (660)
CRM Domestic Voice (661), Computer Hardware Assembly & Maint. (663), Yog Assistant (667)

To download the NIOS Class 10th and 12th date sheet for 2025, visit the official website nios.ac.in. Look for the "Examination/Date Sheet" section and select the link for the Class 10 & 12 Theory Exam Date Sheet 2025 to view and save the PDF.

NIOS Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2025, Download PDF

NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2025: Steps to download

To download the NIOS Class 10th and 12th date sheet 2025, candidates should follow these steps on the official website:

  1. Go to nios.ac.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the "Examination/Date Sheet" section.

  3. Select the "Class 10 & 12 Theory Exam Date Sheet 2025" link.

  4. The timetable will display as a PDF.

  5. Download and save the file for future reference.

Practical exams concluded in September

Earlier, NIOS had conducted the practical examinations for both secondary and senior secondary students between September 12 and September 27, 2025. Students who have paid the prescribed examination fees are eligible to appear for the upcoming theory papers.

