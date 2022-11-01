NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 901 Trade/Graduate Posts at nlcindia.in, Check Eligibility

NLC India Limited has invited online application for the 901 Trade/Graduate Postson its official website. Check NLC India Limited recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: NLC India Limited has invited online application for the 901 Trade/Graduate Apprentice posts on its official website. Out of total 901 posts, there are 728 vacancies are for Trade Apprentice posts and 173 are for Non-engineering Graduate Apprentice posts.

In a bid to apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification including ITI and others in the concerned trades in which candidates are willing to apply. In a bid to apply for Non-engineering Graduate Apprentice posts, candidates should have Graduate in Science in concerned subject. You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and other experience for the jobs.

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit application process and others.

Vacancies Details

Trade Apprentice

Fitter-118

Turner-45

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)-119

Electrician-122

Wireman-104

Mechanic (Diesel)-20

Mechanic(Tractor)-10

Carpenter-10

Plumber-10

Stenographer-20

Welder-110

Non-Engineering Graduate

Commerce-31

Computer Science-67

Computer Application-31

Business Administration-35

Geology-09

How to Download NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF

Go to official website of NLC India Limited - nlcindia.in Click on ‘Career’ Tab/Trainees & Apprentices section on the home page. Click on the link-Advt. No. L&DC.04/2022Engagement of Trade / Non Engineering Graduate Apprentice Trainee under Apprentice Act 1961 on the home page. You will get the PDF of the NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Click Here For Download NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF

How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given on the official website.