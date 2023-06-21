NMDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 59 Trade/Graduate Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited Bailadila (NMDC Limited), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel has invited online applications for the 59 Trade/Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from June 24 to 29, 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree/ITI/Diploma in concerned trades as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
NMDC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Date of walk-in-interview: June 24-June 29, 2023.
Check the notification link for details of post post-wise interview schedule.
NMDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Trade Apprentices-30
Graduate Apprentice-16
Technician Apprentice-13
NMDC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Trade Apprentices-ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).
Graduate Apprentice-Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Mining / Civil Engg trades.
Technician Apprentice-Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Mining / Modern Office Management.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NMDC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|NMDC Limited
|Post Name
|Trade/Graduate/Technician Apprentice
|Vacancies
|59
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Date of walk-in-interview
|June 24-June 29, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
How To Download: NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of National Mineral Development Corporation Limited-https://www.nmdc.co.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - BIOM, Bacheli Complex is conducting ,Walk in interview for apprenticeship training vacancy notification -2023' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
NMDC Recruitment 2023 PDF
NMDC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
To apply for the posts of Trade Apprentice, candidates need to register themselves at www.apprenticeshipindia.org website before walk-in-interview and Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts, candidates will have to register themselves at www.mhrdnats.gov.in website before walk-in-interview.
You are advised to go through the notification link/official website before applying for these posts.