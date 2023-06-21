NMDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 59 Trade/Graduate Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

NMDC has invited online applications for the 59 Trade/Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check NMDC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited Bailadila (NMDC Limited), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel has invited online applications for the 59 Trade/Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from June 24 to 29, 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree/ITI/Diploma in concerned trades as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview: June 24-June 29, 2023.

Check the notification link for details of post post-wise interview schedule.

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentices-30

Graduate Apprentice-16

Technician Apprentice-13

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Trade Apprentices-ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).

Graduate Apprentice-Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Mining / Civil Engg trades.

Technician Apprentice-Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Mining / Modern Office Management.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Overview Organization NMDC Limited Post Name Trade/Graduate/Technician Apprentice Vacancies 59 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Date of walk-in-interview June 24-June 29, 2023 Mode of Apply Online

How To Download: NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of National Mineral Development Corporation Limited-https://www.nmdc.co.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - BIOM, Bacheli Complex is conducting ,Walk in interview for apprenticeship training vacancy notification -2023' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

NMDC Recruitment 2023 PDF

NMDC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

To apply for the posts of Trade Apprentice, candidates need to register themselves at www.apprenticeshipindia.org website before walk-in-interview and Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts, candidates will have to register themselves at www.mhrdnats.gov.in website before walk-in-interview.

You are advised to go through the notification link/official website before applying for these posts.