NMDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 59 Trade/Graduate Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

NMDC has invited online applications for the 59 Trade/Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check  NMDC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NMDC Recruitment 2023
NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited Bailadila (NMDC Limited), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel has invited online applications for the 59 Trade/Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from  June 24 to 29, 2023. 
 
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree/ITI/Diploma in concerned trades  as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 
 

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

 
Date of walk-in-interview: June 24-June 29, 2023.
Check the notification link for details of post post-wise interview schedule. 
 

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentices-30
Graduate Apprentice-16
Technician Apprentice-13
 
NMDC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
 
Trade Apprentices-ITI in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).
Graduate Apprentice-Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Mining / Civil Engg trades. 
Technician Apprentice-Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Mining / Modern Office Management.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

NMDC Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organization     NMDC Limited
Post Name     Trade/Graduate/Technician Apprentice
Vacancies     59
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Date of walk-in-interview June 24-June 29, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
 
 
How To Download: NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification 
 
  1. Visit the official website of National Mineral Development Corporation Limited-https://www.nmdc.co.in/
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - BIOM, Bacheli Complex is conducting ,Walk in interview for apprenticeship training vacancy notification -2023' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
  5. Download and save the notification for your future reference.
 
 
NMDC Recruitment 2023 PDF
 
 
 
NMDC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
 
To apply for the posts of Trade Apprentice, candidates need to register themselves at www.apprenticeshipindia.org website before walk-in-interview and Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts, candidates will have to register themselves at www.mhrdnats.gov.in website before walk-in-interview. 
You are advised to go through the notification link/official website before applying for these posts. 

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Recruitment 2023?

Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Mining / Civil Engg trades.

What are the Jobs in NMDC Recruitment 2023?

The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited Bailadila has invited online applications for the 59 Trade/Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website.

