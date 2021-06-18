Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Superintendent Posts, Online Interview through Whatsapp

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Northeast Frontier Railway has released a recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent in Paramedical Staff for COVID Care Centre at NBQ area from the date of such engagement in Rangiya Division. Interested candidates can appear for an online interview on 22 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Online Interview Date: 22 June 2021

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent - 8 Posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a minimum requisite qualification from an institute recognized school of Nursing or other institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 39 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 44,900/- including DA + other allowances as admissible allowance.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a medical exam and only fit candidates will be engaged as Paramedical Staff.

Download Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for online interview in the office of the Chief Medical Superintendent, N.F. Railway, Rangiya - 781365 on 22 June 2021 at 10.00 Hrs with copies of all certificates/testimonials in original and attested copies and also two passport size photographs, original copy of P.P.O, Service Certificate & LPC.

