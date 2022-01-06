CSIR UGC NET 2021 Application Correction @csirnet.nta.nic.in: NTA Opens Window from 5th to 9th Jan 2022

CSIR UGC NET 2021 Application Correction @csirnet.nta.nic.in: CSIR UGC NET 2021 Application Correction Window has been opened by NTA from 5 th to 9 th January 2022. Check the step-by-step process of making corrections in the online application form of the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam.

CSIR UGC NET 2021 Application Correction @csirnet.nta.nic.in: NTA has opened the application correction window of CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam at csirnet.nta.nic.in on 5th January 2022 and will be closed on 9th January 2022. Candidates who have mistakenly filled the wrong information in their online application form can now make corrections. Below are the important dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 3rd December 2021 to 2nd January 2022 (upto 11:50 pm) Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 3rd January 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 5th Jan 2022 to 9th Jan 2022 (11:50 PM) Direct Link to Correct Application Downloading of Admit Cards To be notified later CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Exam Dates 29th January, 15 February- 18 February 2022 Release of Score on NTA website To be notified later

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

The Candidates are allowed to make corrections latest by 09 January 2022 (upto 11:50 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI or Paytm wallet generated during the online correction.

Please note that the correction facility is available only to those candidates who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before 08 January 2021. Since it is only a one-time facility extended by NTA, the candidates need to be very careful while making correction(s). Any further change would not be permitted after 11:50 pm, 09 January 2022, under any circumstances.

How to make corrections in the NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Application Form?

Step-1: Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link “Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021: Correction Form”

Step-3: A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in. Those candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications are required to login with the details: Application Number, Password and Security Pin shown in CAPTCHA

Step-4: Candidates can make corrections by modifying any field in his/her application form.

Step-5: Candidates are required to confirm the changes after making corrections in the online form. For future reference, NTA has advised the candidates to keep printouts of the Confirmation Page of the Online Application Form.

NOTE: No change in the online Application Form of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 will be entertained through fax/hard copy application, including email, etc.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.