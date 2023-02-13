NTA UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2023 Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Card Soon

NTA UGC NET City Exam Intimation Slip 2023 is available at the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check UGC NET Exam City Link here.

NTA UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the city intimation slip for UGC NET December Exam 2022-23. The exam will be conducted throughout the country on 21 Feb, 22 Feb, 23 Feb and 24 Feb 2023. Students who are appearing in UGC NET Exam 2023 can check their exam city by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in. With the help of the UGC NET Exam City Slip, students can manage their travel beforehand. Hence, they are advised to check UGC NET City Allotment Slip right away.

The Candidates should note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the UGC NET 2023 Exam. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. They can check their exam centre where they are required to appear in the exam by clicking on UGC NET Exam Centre Link given below:

NTA UGC NET Exam Intimation Slip Download 2023 Click Here

NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Date:

UGC NET December 2022 Admit Card shall be issued later. UGC NET Admit Card is expected this week. We will provide the UGC NET Admit Card Link, once released on the NET website.

NTA UGC NET Exam 2023: How to Check UGC NET Exam City 2023 ?

NTA UGC Dec Exam will be conducted from 21 Feb to 24 Feb 2023. The candidates can check their UGC NET Exam Centre from the official website with simple steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022’

Step 3: Provide your application number, date of birth and a securty pin

Step 4: Check UGC NET Dec 2022 Exam City

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase I, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

The Candidates keep visiting the official websites i.e. www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.