NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 300 Operation/Maintenance Vacancies

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 is out for 300 operation/maintenance vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023.

 

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 300 vacancies on its official website - https://careers.ntpc.co.in

As per the notification, the application process started from May 19, 2023 and will end on June 02, 2023. Interested candidates for NTPC Assistant Manager can check the detailed article here for vacancy, age limit, salary etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the trade test and written Test.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by NTPC Assistant Manager for Technician posts. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website. 

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Overview

A NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment will fill 300 positions for technicians across a variety of disciplines. Check out the important details for the NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 listed here.

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC)

Posts Name

Assistant Manager (Operation/Maintenance)

Total Vacancies

300

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 19, 2023

Selection process

Written Test and Interview

 

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 300 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by NTPC Assistant Manager. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

 

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 19, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 19, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 02, 2023

Written Test

To be announced soon

 

NTPC Assistant Manager Application Fees

The category wise application fees for NTPC Assistant Manager recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

Gen/ OBC/ EWS

Rs. 300

SC/ST/ PwD

Nil

 

 

NTPC Assistant Manager Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 300 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

 

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023

Discipline

Number of Posts

Electrical

120

Mechanical

120

Electronics/Instrumentation

60

Total

300



NTPC Assistant Manager Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

 

The candidates applying for the post should have done B.tech in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation with a minimum of 60% from a recognized university/institution and also have working experience of minimum 7 years post qualification in a power project plant of capacity 200 MW or more.

Discipline

Prescribed Degree in Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics /Electrical,

Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems &

High Voltage / Power Electronics / Power

Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical / Production / Industrial Engg. /

Production & Industrial Engineering / Thermal /

Mechanical & Automation / Power Engineering

Electronics Engineering

Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications/

Electronics & Power / Power Electronics /

Electronics & Communication / Electrical &

Electronics

Instrumentation Engineering

Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics Instrumentation &

Control

 As per the notification, the upper age of the candidate should not exceed 35 years. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms

NTPC Assistant Manager Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Online Test
  • Interview
  • Medical Examination

NTPC Assistant Manager Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be of E3 Grade/IDA (Rs.60000-180000)

 

FAQ

What is the pay scale for a technician?

Selected candidates will be paid on E3 Garde/IDA of Rs. 60000-180000

What is the selection process for NTPC Assistant Manager recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be selected after assessment with Online Test and Interview.

What is the age limit and experience required to apply for assistant manager recruitment?

The upper age should not exceed 35 years. However, relaxation in the age will be provided as per government norms. While 7 years of experience is required, working in a power project plant of capacity 200 MW or more.

How many posts have been announced in NTPC Assistant Manager recruitment?

A total of 300 posts have been announced in the NTPC Assistant Manager recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for NTPC Assistant Manager recruitment 2023 be released?

The NTPC Assistant Manager recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority, on May 19, 2023 on its official website.

