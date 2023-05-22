NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 300 Operation/Maintenance Vacancies

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 is out for 300 operation/maintenance vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 300 vacancies on its official website - https://careers.ntpc.co.in

As per the notification, the application process started from May 19, 2023 and will end on June 02, 2023. Interested candidates for NTPC Assistant Manager can check the detailed article here for vacancy, age limit, salary etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the trade test and written Test.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by NTPC Assistant Manager for Technician posts. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Overview

A NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment will fill 300 positions for technicians across a variety of disciplines. Check out the important details for the NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 listed here.

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) Posts Name Assistant Manager (Operation/Maintenance) Total Vacancies 300 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 19, 2023 Selection process Written Test and Interview

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 300 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by NTPC Assistant Manager. Download the official notification through the link given below.

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 19, 2023 Online Application Begins May 19, 2023 Online Application closes on June 02, 2023 Written Test To be announced soon

NTPC Assistant Manager Application Fees

The category wise application fees for NTPC Assistant Manager recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees Gen/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 300 SC/ST/ PwD Nil

NTPC Assistant Manager Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 300 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

NTPC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Discipline Number of Posts Electrical 120 Mechanical 120 Electronics/Instrumentation 60 Total 300







NTPC Assistant Manager Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

The candidates applying for the post should have done B.tech in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation with a minimum of 60% from a recognized university/institution and also have working experience of minimum 7 years post qualification in a power project plant of capacity 200 MW or more.

Discipline Prescribed Degree in Engineering Electrical Engineering Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics /Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage / Power Electronics / Power Engineering Mechanical Engineering Mechanical / Production / Industrial Engg. / Production & Industrial Engineering / Thermal / Mechanical & Automation / Power Engineering Electronics Engineering Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Power / Power Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics Instrumentation Engineering Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics Instrumentation & Control

As per the notification, the upper age of the candidate should not exceed 35 years. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms

NTPC Assistant Manager Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Online Test

Interview

Medical Examination

NTPC Assistant Manager Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay scale of the candidates will be of E3 Grade/IDA (Rs.60000-180000)