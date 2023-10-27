NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification For 50 Vacancies, Apply Online

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 is out for 50 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released the recruitment notification for 50 executive posts for 5 years on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 10. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - www.ntpc.co.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023

NTPC notification for the recruitment of 50 Executive has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Thermal Power Corporation Posts Name Executive Total Vacancies 50 Duration of Service 5 Years Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 27, 2023 Application Start Date October 27, 2023 Application End Date November 10, 2023 Selection process Interview Document Verification

NTPC Executive Notification PDF

Candidates can download the NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 50 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Executive Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For NTPC Executive?

Candidates can fill out the NTPC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. For information on the NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.ntpc.co.in

The application fee for NTPC is Rs 300 for candidates belonging to Gen/EWS/OBC, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/XSM and all category female candidates need not to pay any application fees.

Category Application Fee Gen/EWS/OBC Rs 300 SC/ST/PwBD/XSM and all-category female Nill

Vacancies For NTPC Executive

A total of 50 vacancies were announced by NTPC for Executive. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Discipline Vacancy UR 22 EWS 5 OBC 11 SC 8 ST 4 Total Vacancies 50

What is the NTPC Executive Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution.

Experience Requirement: Minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience in Combined Cycle Power Project/Plant with installed capacity of 100 MW or more in Design, Construction or Operation & Maintenance.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Executive is 35 years as on last date of application. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XSM) candidates as per govt. Norms.

NTPC Executive Selection Process

The NTPC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Interview Document Verification

NTPC Executive Salary 2023

The Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs 90,000 will be given to selected candidates. Additionally, Company accommodation/HRA, Night shift entertainment allowance, and Medical facility for self, spouse and two children.

Steps to Apply for the NTPC Executive

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.ntpc.co.in or careers.ntpc.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply button

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference