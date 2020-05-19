NVS Result 2020 out for Miscellaneous Posts @navodaya.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise Result Here

NVS Result 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released NVS Result 2020 for Miscellaneous Posts at its website. Candidates appeared in the NVS 2020 Exam can download the result through the official website of NVS.i.e.navodaya.gov.in.

The NVS 2020 Exam for Miscellaneous Posts was held on 3 October 2019 at various exam centres. The online objections were invited to w.e.f. 07 October 2019 to 11 October 2019 for all the 05 said posts vide notice dated 07 October 2019.

All those who have successfully qualified in the CBT have been shortlisted for Interview/Personal Interaction to the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET (Male), PET (Female) and Librarian) in the ratio of 1:3 of the Reassessed Vacancies as notified on the Samiti's website vide notice dated 22 January 2020.

NVS 2020 Miscellaneous Result is uploaded in the form of PDF. Candidates can check their result by entering their roll numbers and names. The candidates can check NVS Result 2020 for Miscellaneous Posts directly by clicking on the provided link of PDF given below.

The schedule for interview and document verification will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. Candidates shortlisted for Interview/Personal Interaction are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Download NVS Result 2020 Miscellaneous Posts

Official Website

