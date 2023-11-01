OHPC Answer Key 2023: Submit Objection for GET, MT and DET

OHPC Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited. Check the direct link to download GET, MT and DET Call Letter, objection details and how to download answer key here.

OHPC Answer Key 2023: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) has released the answer key of the exam conducted for TNEs, MTs and DETs. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website of the OHPC - ohpcltd.com. The direct link to download the answer key is provided in this article.

OHPC Answer Key Download Link

The candidates can login to the official website. They can login using their ID and password. The candidates can click on the provided link and check the official answers.

OHPC Answer Key Objection

The candidates can challenge any answer in the answer key by providing supporting evidence or explanations for their objections. The OHPC will review all objections and release a final answer key after considering all objections.

How to download OHPC Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can download the answer key from the official website through the official answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website of the OHPC

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Check your answer key

Step 5: Take the