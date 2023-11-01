OHPC Answer Key 2023: Submit Objection for GET, MT and DET

OHPC Answer Key 2023: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) has released the answer key of the exam conducted for TNEs, MTs and DETs. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website of the OHPC - ohpcltd.com. The direct link to download the answer key is provided in this article.
OHPC Answer Key Download Link
The candidates can login to the official website. They can login using their ID and password. The candidates can click on the provided link and check the official answers.
|OHPC Answer Key Download
|Click Here
OHPC Answer Key Objection
The candidates can challenge any answer in the answer key by providing supporting evidence or explanations for their objections. The OHPC will review all objections and release a final answer key after considering all objections.
How to download OHPC Answer Key 2023 ?
The candidates can download the answer key from the official website through the official answer key:
Step 1: Visit the website of the OHPC
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Check your answer key
Step 5: Take the