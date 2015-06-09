NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 5, On the Face of It: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English On The Face Of It: This article brings to you complete NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 5, On the Face of It. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same.

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English On the Face of It: In this article, students can find detailed and complete NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 5, On the Face of It. These solutions have been prepared by our subject matter experts, as per the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2024. We have also attached a PDF download link below to save these solutions and download them for free. The NCERT Solutions presented above are prepared after thorough reading and understanding of the chapter. Thus, students can be carefree while referring to these and have faith in these questions and answers.

All the in-text and end-of-chapter questions from the Class 12 English NCERT textbook, Vistas, have been picked for students. Detailed and relevant answers have been prepared for you guys to study and write in your annual examinations, But, reading or mugging up these won't be enough to score good marks in upcoming CBSE Board Examinations. Students will have to thoroughly read all the chapters and then have a look at these solutions. Many questions in the textbook are designed to test the thinking ability, brainstorming power, and understanding power of students. Thus, NCRT Solutions also extends itself to testing students on the grounds of soft skills.

NCERT Solutions are quite important from the exam's point of view. Since all of us are aware that questions and answers asked during examinations are based on NCERT exercises, they should not be missed by students. Further, students are also advised to go through sample paper 2024, previous year question papers, and question banks, if time permits. Strong preparation can ensure good scores in annual examinations.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English On the Face of It are:

Read and Find Out

1. Who is Mr Lamb? How does Derry get into his garden?

Answer. Mr Lamb is an old man who lives near Derry’s house. He has a ting leg since his leg was blown off in the war. Mr Lamb has a beautiful garden and a house with no curtains. Derry gets into his garden by climbing the wall in his garden.

2. Do you think all this will change Derry’s attitude towards Mr Lamb?

Answer. Derry had a very pessimistic approach towards life since people always pitied him for his burnt face. After meeting Mr Lamb, he changed a bit. He started enjoying and knowing the true meaning of life. He had always considered Derry as an equal boy and treated him like everybody else. Thus, gradually Derry’s attitude towards him changed and evolved with time.

Reading with Insight

1. What is it that draws Derry towards Mr Lamb in spite of himself?

Answer. Mr. Lamb’s will to live life with happiness, despite all the mockery he might have faced in his life because of the tin leg, attracted Derry towards him. He motivated Derry to do the same. His intriguing conversations made Derry happy, comfortable, and optimistic. The little boy started realizing that it is okay to not be okay, not be normal like everyone else. Derry had never come across someone like Mr Lamb who liked him despite his abnormalities and did not make him feel the odd one out. All of this drew Derry towards Mr Lamb because he taught Derry to feel comfortable and adore his insecurities.

2. In which section of the play does Mr. Lamb display signs of loneliness and disappointment? What are the ways in which Mr. Lamb tries to overcome these feelings?

Answer. Throughout the play, we find various signs that display the loneliness and disappointment Mr. Lamb suffers. He lives all alone in a huge house with a large garden. He doesn’t have any family or friends. Still, he is happy to see the neighborhood children who come to his garden for the apples and pears. Moreover, he spends most of his time sitting in the sun and reading books which proves that books are his only true friends. He longs for somebody to talk to. By the end of this scene, it becomes even clearer that he feels lonely, isolated, and sad. Derek offers to help Mr. Lamb pull down the apples, but before that, he wants to inform his mother so that she doesn’t get worried. But Mr Lamb does not believe him. Thinking that Derry would never return, he climbs up the ladder and collects all the apples himself. Although Derry does come back, it is too late for Mr Lamb does not long for any company now.

3. The actual pain or inconvenience caused by a physical impairment is often much less than the sense of alienation felt by the person with disabilities. What is the kind of behaviour that the person expects from others?

Answer. Yes, the statement is true. The pain of any physical disparity is way less than the sense of alienation felt by the person. At this moment, the victim or the person expects normal behaviour from everyone else. He/she does not want to feel secluded, alienated, or pitied. (The answer can vary)

