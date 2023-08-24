Onam Celebration In School: Fun Idea and Activities For Students to Perform at School

Onam 2023 celebrations are in full gear, and students are also full of joy and excitement. Check here to learn about the different ways of celebrating Onam at school.

Onam 2023 is underway, and it’s hard not to notice the festive mood in the air. Festivals are an occasion of joy, excitement and communal harmony. People gather together and share in each other’s happiness. Onam is no different.

Onam is a popular and much-beloved harvest festival in India that’s predominately celebrated in Kerala. It is the official festival of the state and is celebrated with immense vigour by the Malayali community. There are many ways to celebrate Onam like the iconic snake boat race (Vallam kali), making rangolis (Pookalam) and traditional folk dance.

However, today we take a look at the ways to celebrate Onam 2023 in schools. After all, it’s important to teach students about the various rich cultures of India. Dive in to learn about Onam, its brief history and significance and the Onam celebration ideas of the school.

What is Onam? Significance and History

Onam is an annual harvest festival that’s especially popular in the southern state of Kerela. Onam is celebrated over ten days and is one of the most culturally significant heritages of Kerala, and also serves as a major tourist attraction of the state. Onam has a rich mythological history and origins.

It also falls in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which is as old as 825 AD. This period marks the harvest of standing crops, mainly rice, and the homecoming of King Mahabali on the last day called Thiruvonam.

The Story Behind Onam

As per the legend, King Mahabali was a “daitya” demon king who ruled wisely and generously.

However, the Gods felt insecure due to his influence and approached Lord Vishnu for help.

He took his fifth avatar of Vamana - a Brahmin dwarf and asked Mahabali to grant him a wish.

The King agreed and Vamana requested just “three feet of land.”

Upon Mahabali’s acceptance, Vamana grew to an enormous size and covered the entirety of Mahabali’s kingdom with just his two feet.

Mahabali offered his head to Vamana to step on, an act that Lord Vishnu accepted as evidence of Mahabali’s devotion.

Vishnu granted him a boon to visit his lands and people once every year.

Ten Days of Onam

Atham

Chithira

Chodi

Vishakam

Anizham

Thriketta

Moolam

Pooradam

Uthradom

Thiruvonam

Best Ideas To Celebrate Onam In School

Onam is celebrated for 10 days in Kerala and with great enthusiasm. Making Pookalam (rangoli), huge feasts, folk dances, worship, tug of war and snake boat races have become synonymous with Onam. But what should students in schools do to celebrate this wonderful festival? Well, that’s what we cover here. Read on to know about the ideas to celebrate Onam in schools.

Special Assembly: Schools can hold special assemblies with a focus on Onam-themed activities like speeches, skits, dances, debates, quizzes and songs. Assembly is an excellent way of bringing the students together and teaching them about the values and significance of Onam.

Cultural Fests: Organizing an Onam cultural fest with outside dance performances, talent shows, puppet plays, local food and traditional items shops can also lift up the students' spirits while also spreading awareness about Onam.

Students can also watch movies, documentaries, and theatrical plays related to Onam or schools can arrange them on the premises as well.

Rangolis are a requisite of Onam and most other Indian festivals. A rangoli competition can be a fun activity to allows students to showcase their creativity. It can also be paired with drawing or arts and crafts competitions.

Essay writing competition is another intellectually stimulating and exciting activity for students. It will make the students research, learn and craft their ideas into words all the while feeling pride in their cultural heritage.

Fancy dress competition: Onam has a deep connection to ancient customs and as such people wear traditional dresses. Women wear the Kasavu Sari while men don the Mundu. Schools can organize dress-up days on the theme of Onam.

