ONGC Answer Key 2021 Out, Submit Objection @ongcindia.com

ONGC Answer Key 2021 Download: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has published answer key of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Security Officer, Finance & Accounts Officer and AEE (Environment) against advertisement no. 01/2019(R&P). Those who have appeared in ONGC Exam 2021 can download ONGC Answer Key from the official website i.e. ongcindia.com.

ONGC Answer Key Link is available below. The candidates can download ONGC GT Answer Key, directly, through the link:

ONGC Answer Key Download Link

The candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their objection through online mode on OMGC website or by login into the link given above.

How to Download ONGC Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - ongcindia.com

Click on ‘Career’ Tab and the on ‘Recruitment Notice’

Now, click on ‘Objection Management for the CBT concluded on 17th & 18th October 2021 against ONGC Advt. No. 1/2019(R&P)’

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Download ONGC Answer Key 2021

ONGC management had conducted the online for the posts of Security Officer and Finance & Accounts Officer on 17 October 2021 and for the post of AEE (Environment) on 18 October 2021 at the venues of candidate’s respective choice as indicated during Online Registration.