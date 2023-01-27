OPSC Assistant Director Law Skill Test Reschedule: Get Here new Skill Test Date

OPSC Assistant Director Law Skill Test Know here about OPSC Assistant Director Law Skill Test 2023. Know about the new date for Computer Skill Test.

OPSC Assistant Director Law skill Test Reschedule: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notice regarding rescheduling of Skill Test of Computer(Practical) for the post of Assistant Director Law (Advt. no. 22 of 2021-22). The Skill Test which was scheduled for 5 February 2023 has been postponed and will be conducted on Saturday 11 February 2023. All other conditions, eligibility etc for the post will remain unchanged. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of OPSC @ https://www.opsc.gov.in/ for updates regarding skill test. There are a total of 80 posts to be filled in this recruitment exam. The skill test comprises of 40 marks as per official notification released earlier.

Candidates can download the PDF of reschedule notice from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download the Skill Test Reschedule Notice

OPSC Assistant Director (Law) No. of Vacancies

A total of 80 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director(Law) were notified in the recruitment advertisement.

OPSC Assistant Director Law Skill Test Date

The new date for OPSC Assistant Director (Law) Skill Test is 11 February 2023.