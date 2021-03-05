OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Director of Textiles Class 2 Post @opsc.gov.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

OPSC DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Assistant Director of Textiles Class 2 posts against Advt. No. 14 of 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Director of Textiles Class 2 posts DV round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the document verification for Assistant Director of Textiles Class 2 posts from 18 March 2021 onwards.

Candidates qualified for DV round for Assistant Director of Textiles Class 2 posts should note that commission will upload the intimation letters on its official website from 15 March 2021. Candidates can download all the essential documents including Intimation Letter/Attestation Form/Bio-data Form from the official website.

Candidates will have to bring the hard copies of online application form (indicating their Roll No. at the top of the right corner), three copies of photographs, self-attested copies of all the relevant certificates/documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates qualified for Assistant Director of Textiles Class 2 Group B posts of Odisha Textiles and Sericulture Services (Textile Cadre) under the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, pursuant to Advt. No. 14 of 2019-20 can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website.

You can download the Document Verification Schedule for the Assistant Director of Textiles Class 2 posts also with the direct link given below.

