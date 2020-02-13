OPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Asst Agriculture Engineer Posts Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Updates Here

OPSC Interview Schedule 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Asst Agriculture Engineer Posts on its official website. All the candidates who have to appear for the Viva Voce for the Asst Agriculture Engineer Post can check the Interview Schedule from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

The Interview for the OPSC Asst Agriculture Engineer Posts is scheduled from 15 February to 20 February 2020. All such candidates who have to appear in the Viva Voce round should check the details schedule available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they can download their Intimation Letter from the official website from 13 February 2020. They will have to display the Intimation Letter during the Interview at the venue.



Direct Link for OPSC Interview Schedule 2020

It is to be noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had released the notification for the recruitment of Asst Agriculture Engineer Posts against the advertisement no-02/2019. A number of candidates were applied for this major recruitment drive in the state.

How to Download OPSC Interview Schedule 2020

Visit the official website i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/

Go to the What's New available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Programme Notice of Viva Voce test in connection with Recruitment to the post to the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer(Advt. No. 02 of 2019-20) given on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF of the desired Interview Schedule on your screen.

You are advised to take Print Out of the Interview schedule for future reference.

Candidates can check the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Asst Agriculture Engineer Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.