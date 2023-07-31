OPSC OAS Result 2021-2023: 432 Selected, Check Download Link at opsc.gov.in

OPSC OAS Result 2023 has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Sudev Kumar has topped the exam. Candidates can check the direct link to download Odisha OAS Final Result.

OPSC OAS Result 2023: OPSC OCS Result 2021 has been announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The result is announced on the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) i.e. opsc.gov.in. The candidate who appeared in the exam can download OPSC Result by visiting the official website.

According to the official notice, a total of 432 candidates are selected for the next round of recruitment. Sudev Kumar Prusty has topped the exam with three female candidates in the top five and five in the top ten. The PDF link is provided in this article as well.

OPSC OAS Result Download PDF

OPSC OAS Rejection List PDF

OPAS OAS Topper List 2021

Students can check the name and rank of the top 10 candidates Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 in the table below:

Name Rank Sudev Kumar Prusty 1 Suchismita Panigrahy 2 Pranab Ranjan 3 Baisakhee Lenka 4 Swetaleena Mahana 5 Ajnija Sibadatta 6 Santosh Kumar Patra 7 Mimansu Sahu 8 Bindu Balaya Routray 9 Soumyaranjan Mohaptra 10

Indicating the growing representation of women in civil services is the inclusion of a sizable percentage of female candidates at the top levels. It draws attention to the efforts undertaken to advance gender equality and female leadership in administrative positions.

The result notice reads, "In a notification, the OPSC stated, “On the basis of the Main (Written) Examination held from 21.02.2023 to 18.03.2023 & Personality Test held from 15.07.2023 to 25.07.2023 of Odisha Civil Services Examination, Services Examination, 2021, the Commission hereby recommends 432 (164 women) candidates in order of merit for appointment to the Post/Services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group-A & B)-2021, pursuant to Advt. No. 25 of 2021-22.”

How to Download OAS Result 2021 ?

You can check your result by following these steps:

Go to the official website of the OPSC - opsc.gov.in Click on the "Results" tab. Click on the "OCS" link 'Recommendation Notice- Recruitment to the post of Odisha Civil Services, 2021 (Advt. No. 25 of 2021-22)' Download Odisha OCS Result PDF Your result will be displayed on the screen. 6 Check the roll numbers and name of the selected candidates

Odisha Civil Service Examination 2021 Result has been prepared on the basis of the main written exam held from 21 February 2023 to 18 March 2023 and the interview round conducted from 15 July to 25 July 2023.

A total of 4,430 candidates participated in the mains exam of which 871 candidates were called for Document Verification and the Personality Test, which was conducted at the Office of the Commission in Cuttack.