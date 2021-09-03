OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2021 for Programmer Post Released@opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Practical test Admit Card for Programmer on its official Check Direct link here.

OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Practical test Admit Card for the post of Programmer. Candidates who have to appear in the Practical Test round for the Programmer post against Advertisement No-03 of 2021-22 can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Practical Test for the Programmer post against Advertisement No-03 of 2021-22 on 05 September 2021.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the link to download the OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2021 on its official website.



In a bid to download the OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth on the official website of OPSC.



Earlier OPSC has released the OPSC Practical Test Schedule 2021 for the Practical test on its official website. Candidates can check their Roll Number and Examination Centre with the schedule available on the official website of the Commission.

Candidates who have qualified for the Practical Test round for Programmer post can download OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2021 after following the steps given on the official website. However you can download OPSC Practical Test Schedule 2021 also with the direct link given below.

