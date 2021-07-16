OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Assistant Director Sericulture Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at opsc.gov.in for Assistant Director Sericulture Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director Sericulture. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 30 July to 31 August 2021.

Important Date:

Starting date of online application submission: 30 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2021

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Director Sericulture - 7 Posts

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have possessed a second class M.Sc. (Ag.) in Entomology or second class M.Sc. in Botany, Zoology, Life Science, Sericulture or Sericulture Technology or B.Sc. (Ag) with one year experience in Sericulture or B.Sc. With Botany and Zoology or life sciences with a post-graduate diploma in sericulture from any recognized university in India with one-year field experience in sericulture.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Download OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

How to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 30 July to 31 August 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Others - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PWD - Exempted

