OSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Releasing Soon @ossc.gov.in: Check Exam Pattern And Other Updates

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card updates for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2022 on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for Combined Graduate Level on May 14, 2023 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for the recruitment drive launched by OSSC under Combined Graduate Level Exam can download Admit Card update from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the admit card update for the above exam directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CGL Admit Card 2023





OSSC CGL Prelims Exam 2023: Overview

According to the short notice released, OSSC will be conducting the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2022 on May 14, 2023 across the state in OMR mode. There will be 150 questions carrying 150 marks for the preliminary exam. Duration of the exam will be Two & Half Hours and reporting time will be 08.30 A.M. Exams will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. and there will be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2023

Candidates qualified for the prelims exam round for the above exam should note that the Commission will upload the admit card on May 06, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can fetch your login credentials from the information provided by your during submission of online application.



How To Download: OSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Update