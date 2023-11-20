OSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 234 Vital Statistics Assistant Vacancies, Apply Online

OSSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 234 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Vital Statistics Assistant Posts

OSSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the recruitment notification for 234 vital vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts starts November 24 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 21. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ossc.gov.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

OSSC Vital Statistics Assistant Recruitment 2023

OSSC notification for the recruitment of 234 Vital Statistics Assistants has been released. The application process for the post starts on November. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Odisha Staff Selection Commission Posts Name Vital Statistics Assistant Posts Total Vacancies 234 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 18, 2023 Online Application Start Date November 24, 2023 Online Registration End Date December 21, 2023 Submission of Online Application December 24, 2023

OSSC Vital Statistics Assistant Notification PDF

Candidates can download the OSSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 234 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of OSSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Vital Statistics Assistant Download PDF

Vacancies For OSSC Vital Statistics Assistant Posts

A total of 234 vacancies were announced by OSSC for Vital Statistics Assistant. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts UR 116 SEBC 28 SC 39 ST 51 Total 234

What is the OSSC Vital Statistics Assistant Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for OSSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the OSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed graduation with mathematics or Statistics from the recognized University or its equivalent examination with Knowledge of Computer Application as of the closing date of Registration of the Online application

Age Limit:

The candidates applying for Vital Statistics Assistant should be between 21 and 38 years of age as of January 1, 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates per govt. Norms.

OSSC Vital Statistics Assistant Salary 2023

The selected candidates will be paid based on Level - 4 of ORSP 2017 whose basic pay ranges between 21500 and 30500.

OSSC Vital Statistics Assistant Selection Process 2023

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in preliminary and main exams. A detailed step is listed below

1. Preliminary Examination (MCQ Based either Online or Offline)

2. Mains Examination (MCQ Based 200 Marks Paper of Mathematics and Statistics)

3. Computer Skill Test (50% marks required qualifying in nature)

4. Certificate Verification

Steps to Apply for the OSSC Vital Statistics Assistant

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Check on the What’s New List.

Step 3: Click on the Apply button of - Vital Statistics Assistant Recruitment

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference