OSSSC Skill Test Date 2020 Announced for Junior Assistant Posts @osssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSSC Computer Skill Test Date for Junior Assistant: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Practical Test/ Item No.-1Essay and Letter Writing in Odia Schedule for the Junior Assistant posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the OSSSC Jr Assistant Basic Computer Text can check the short notification regarding the skill test schedule available on the official website of OSSSC - osssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), the Practical Skill Test/Essay and Letter Writing in Odia for the Junior Assistant posts will be conducted on 18 October 2020 from 11.30 AM to 12.00 Noon.

Candidates who have to appear for the Practical Test/Essay and Letter Writing in Odia for the Junior Assistant posts should note that the Admission Letters will be available online from 01 October 2020 onwards on the OSSSC webstie-www.osssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their Admission Letter by providing their login credentials like User Id and Password on the official website.

It is noted that the Practical Skill test, Item No.2 Basic Computer Skill which is of qualifying nature only will be held later to be notified by the commission in due course. Candidates who have qualified for the Junior Assistant posts Practical Skill Test can check the details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

OSSSC Skill Test Date 2020 for Junior Assistant Posts: Download Process