Patna High Court Admit Card 2022 (Released) for District Judge Posts: Download Link Here

Patna High Court Admit Card 2022: Patna High Court has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of District Judge. Candidates who applied for Punjab High Court District Judge Recruitment 2022 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of patnahighcourt.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates should note that no admit card would be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The candidates are directed to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. Candidates are also required to fill up the Self-Declaration proforma (annexed with the Admit Card) completely in their own handwriting, paste passport size photograph as on the online application form and put his/ her full signature at the space provided thereon. The same is to be submitted alongwith Admit Card before the Invigilator at the time of exam.

Punjab High Court District Judge Recruitment 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 6 March 2022 from 11 PM to 1 PM at different exam centres in Patna.

How to Download Patna High Court Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Patna High Court.i.e. patnahighcourt.gov.in. Click on the 'Recruitment' Tab. Click on the notice link that reads 'Link to download Admit Card for Preliminary/Screening Test under the District Judge (Entry Level), Direct from Bar Exam-2021'. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Punjab High Court Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

