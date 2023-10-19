PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 184  Engineer Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID is looking for Engineer Graduates posts as Engineer Trainees. A total of 184 positions are available in various disciplines including Electrical, Civil, Electronics and Computer
Science.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 10, 2023. The online application for this major recruitment drive will be commenced from October 20, 2023 at https://www.powergrid.in.
Selection for Engineer Trainee for various disciplines including Electrical/Civil/Electronics & Communication/Computer Science will be done through GATE-2023 score. You can check all the details including eligibility, salary, age limit, application process and others here.
PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: October 20, 2023
- Closing date of application and online payment fee: November 10, 2023
- Cut-off date for eligibility criteria: November 10, 2023
PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
|Post Name
|Engineer Trainees
|Vacancies
|184
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|October 20, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 10, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://www.powergrid.in
Vacancy Details For PGCIL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023:
- Engineer Trainee (Electrical)
- Powergrid-128
- CTUIL-16
- Engineer Trainee (Civil)-28
- Engineer Trainee (Electronics)
- Powergrid-2
- CTUIL-4
- Engineer Trainee (Computer Science)-6
PGCIL Educational Qualification 2023
- Valid Score in the GATE 2023
Candidates should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2023 as shown in the notification and qualified in the same. The qualifying marks as declared by GATE 2023
Organizing Body shall be considered.
|Post Corresponding GATE 2023
|Paper
|ET (Electrical)
|EE
|ET (Civil)
|CE
|ET (Electronics)
|EC
|ET (Computer Science)
|CS
Essential Qualification
- Full Time B.E./B.Tech/ B.Sc(Engg.) from recognised University/Institute with minimum 60%
marks or equivalent CGPA.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (as of 10.11.2023)
- 28 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Selection Process
- The selection process will consists of normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding
paper of GATE 2023, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview.
- Candidates will be short-listed for Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview
based on their normalized Marks out of 100 in the corresponding paper of GATE-2023 only and as
per the criteria decided by the Management.
- Candidates will have the option for appearing the GD/interview in Hindi or English.
PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts
How To Apply For PGCIL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.powergrid.in
- Step 2: Register yourself online irrespective of the applications made earlier for any other post/recruitment process in POWERGRID/ CTUIL.
- Step 3: Now provide the GATE Registration No. as appearing on the GATE-2023 Admit Card/ Score Card needs in the online application form.
- Step 4: After that, submit the online application by clicking the Submit button at the bottom of the page.
- Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.