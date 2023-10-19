PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 184  Engineer Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility

PGCIL Recruitment 2023: PGCIL has notified for the 184 Engineer Trainee posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility criteria and other details here.

Get all the details of PGCIL Recruitment here, apply online link

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID is looking for Engineer Graduates posts as Engineer Trainees. A total of 184 positions are available in various disciplines including Electrical, Civil, Electronics and Computer

Science.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 10, 2023. The online application for this major recruitment drive will be commenced from October 20, 2023 at https://www.powergrid.in.



Selection for Engineer Trainee for various disciplines including Electrical/Civil/Electronics & Communication/Computer Science will be done through GATE-2023 score. You can check all the details including eligibility, salary, age limit, application process and others here.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 20, 2023

Closing date of application and online payment fee: November 10, 2023

Cut-off date for eligibility criteria: November 10, 2023



PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Post Name Engineer Trainees Vacancies 184 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application October 20, 2023 Last Date for Online Application November 10, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://www.powergrid.in

Vacancy Details For PGCIL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023:

Engineer Trainee (Electrical)

Powergrid-128

CTUIL-16

Engineer Trainee (Civil)-28

Engineer Trainee (Electronics)

Powergrid-2

CTUIL-4

Engineer Trainee (Computer Science)-6

PGCIL Educational Qualification 2023

Valid Score in the GATE 2023

Candidates should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2023 as shown in the notification and qualified in the same. The qualifying marks as declared by GATE 2023

Organizing Body shall be considered.

Post Corresponding GATE 2023 Paper ET (Electrical) EE ET (Civil) CE ET (Electronics) EC ET (Computer Science) CS

Essential Qualification

Full Time B.E./B.Tech/ B.Sc(Engg.) from recognised University/Institute with minimum 60%

marks or equivalent CGPA.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (as of 10.11.2023)

28 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Selection Process

The selection process will consists of normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding

paper of GATE 2023, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview.

PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply For PGCIL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.