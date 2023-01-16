PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Officer/Management Trainee Posts: Check Qualification

PGCIL has invited online application for the 35 Assistant Officer/Management Trainee Posts on its official website. Check  PGCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:  Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Officer Trainee and Management Trainee posts in the Employment News (14-20 January) 2023. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode with official website. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ MBA in HR/ Personnel Management  with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts which are Recruitment of HR Trainees through UGC NET December 2022.

Applying candidates should have a Valid score in UGC NET December 2022.

Candidates are required to appear in the mentioned paper (code 55 as detailed in the notification) of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET)-of December 2022 and secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers (i.e. Paper I and Paper II) taken together (relaxed to at least 35% for candidates belonging to the reserved categories (i.e. SC, ST, OBC (NCL) & PwBD) wherever vacancy is
reserved. NET (December 2022) Paper and Subject Code: Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Human Resources Management (55).

Selection Process

The Selection Process for these posts will consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management paper of UGC NET December 2022, Group Discussion, Behavioral Assessment & Personal Interview.

Important Date PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
UGC NET 2022
Last date for applying for UGC-NET (2022) 17.01.2023
UGC-NET Examination 21.02.23 – 10.03.23
POWERGRID Application 
Commencement of Online Submission of Application to POWERGRID (Tentative) 11.02.23 
Last date for Online submission of Application to POWERGRID (Tentative) 05.03.23 

Vacancy Details: 
Assistant Officer Trainee (Powergrid)-27
Assistant Officer Trainee (CTUIL)-03 
Management Trainee (HR)(DVC)-05

Eligibility Criteria:
Educatonal Qualification
Two years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ MBA in HR/ Personnel Management &Industrial Relations/ Social Work.
Check the notification link for details of the eductional qualification/age limit/salary and other updates for thes posts. 

How To Download: PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

  1. Visit the official website of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL)-https://www.powergrid.in/
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of HR Trainees through UGC NET December 2022/Detailed Advertisement (Application Window Dates are tentative)' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.
  5. Download PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 Job PDF

How To Apply:
Candidates are required to first go through the notification for UGC-NET December 2022 and apply for UGC-NET online. For detailed information on UGC-NET and online application form, candidates may log on to https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

