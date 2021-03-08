PGIMER AAO CBT Marks 2021 Released for Assistant Administrative Officer Post @pgimer.edu.in, Check Direct Link
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Computer Based Test Marks for Assistant
PGIMER AAO CBT Marks 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Computer Based Test Marks for Assistant Administrative Officer Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the CBT for the Assistant Administrative Officer Post can check their CBT mark available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.
All such candidates appeared in the Computer Based Test Marks for Assistant Administrative Officer Post can check their marks after providing their login credentials on its official website.
It is noted that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has conducted the Computer Based Test (written examination) on 05.05.2019. The marks secured by the candidates who appeared in the written examination has been displayed on the relevant link of the official website of the Institute i.e. www.pgimer.edu.in.
Candidates can check the same with the link available on the official website. However you can check the PGIMER AAO CBT Marks 2021 also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for PGIMER AAO CBT Marks 2021 for Assistant Administrative Officer Post
How to Download: PGIMER AAO CBT Marks 2021 for Assistant Administrative Officer Post
- Visit to the official website of PGIMER Chandigarh-http://pgimer.edu.in/
- Go to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page.
- Click on the link- COMPUTER BASED TEST marks for the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer for PGIMER, Chandigarh vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/094/2018/6379 dated 11.12.2018 available on the homepage.
- The PDF of the desired notification will be open on your screen.
- Download and save the same for your future reference.
