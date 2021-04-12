PGIMER PET Schedule 2021 Released for Group A/B/C and Security Guard Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

PGIMER PET Schedule 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Physical Efficiency Test Schedule for the Group ‘A’ , ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts including Security Guard Grade-II on its official website. All such candidates qualified for Physical Efficiency Test round can check the details PET schedule available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research i.e-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conducted the Physical Efficiency Test from 22 to 24 April 2021. PGIMER has conducted the Computer Based Test for Security Guard Grade-II post on 17 December 2020.



Selection has been done on the basis of scrutiny of documents submitted by the shortlisted candidates along-with their offline application. Now the short listed candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test as per Roll Number wise schedule uploaded on the official website.

Candidates will have to bring their original Photo identity proof, admit card issued to them for the computer based test and the score card. The candidates would be informed regarding date & time of Physical Efficiency Test by SMS by PGIMER. Candidates qualified for PET can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER PET Schedule 2021 for Group A/B/C and Security Guard Posts





How to Direct Link for PGIMER PET Schedule 2021 for Group A/B/C and Security Guard Posts